Six sets of copper plates unearthed at Srisailam temple in a rare discovery

Kurnool: In a major historic significance to the temple development, Srisailam authorities have unearthed 21 copper plates dating back to the 16th century or earlier, during excavations at Ghanta Matham on Sunday.

K.S. Rama Rao, the executive officer of Sri Brhamaramaba Mallikarjuna Swami Temple, said the plates were found containing Nandi Nagari script in Sanskrit and a few were also in Telugu/ Kannada languages.

Chenna Reddy, Dean of Archeology at Telugu University campus in Srisailam, who was also Director of Archeology and Museums, said, “Just found 6 sets of copper plates (18 leaves) during the course of renovation work in Ganṭa-maṭham at Śrīśailam, carried out by the temple authorities. Out of 6 copper plate sets, 4 sets are written in Sanskrit language and Nandi-Nāgarī script and other 2 plates are in Telugu language and script. All the plates can be assigned between 14th-16th century C.E."

He further said that the latest findings add to the historic significance of the Srisailam temple as it was patronised by Reddy Kings, Kakatiyas, and Vijayanagara Empire in the medieval period. Kondaveeti Reddy Rajulu were credited with building the steps to the Pathala Ganga which added religious significance to bathing in the Krishna River near Srisailam.

Rama Rao said that the renovation activities at Ghanta Matham yielded many priceless treasures and the works were going on. The latest find of 21 copper plates would add to the historic links the temple had with the Vijayanagara Empire, he said. He said the copper plates would be sent to labs to decipher the script and preserve the same for posterity.

