Guest workers, foreign returness worry AP as COVID-19 cases climb

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a steady rise in number of Coronavirus cases daily as it recorded 186 fresh cases and two deaths from Krishna on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 4,588 and the death toll to 82.

The state health department reported that 14,477 samples were tested for Covid-19. Of them, 186 cases were found with confirmed infections in the last 24 hours. Of 4,588 total confirmed infections, 1,865 are in hospital while 2,641 were discharged.

The total number of positive cases from foreign returnees was 202. Of them, 180 are active. The total number of positive cases from other states was 1,068. Of them, 546 are active.

In Kurnool district, 53 new Covid-19 cases were reported. Of them, 27 were from Adoni division. Kurnool municipality also reported 20 new cases. Adoni revenue authorities said that they had clamped a total lockdown in the town and the general public would be allowed to access groceries and other emergencies only between 5.00 am and 10.00 am daily.

The district medical and health officer (DMHO), Dr. Rama Giddaiah, said that guest workers who returned from Mumbai and also from other states were a great concern to the district administration as some of them were carrying the virus. He added that out of 8,069 guest workers who returned from other states, 236 were tested positive to Covid-19. Similarly, of 3,337 guest workers who returned from Mumbai, 314 tested positive to the virus.

Dr. Giddaiah said that they were going to conduct special drives to identify vulnerable people in the age group of 60 years and above and subject them to testing for Covid-19 in containment zones.

In Kadapa district, 12 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 340. Among new cases, three were from Porumamilla, two from Pulivendula and one each from Kadapa, Obulavaripalli (Y.Kota), Proddutur, Yerraguntla (Chilamakur) and Chennur. Two cases were from those who returned from other states. So far, 129 Covid-19 patients were discharged.

In Nellore district, 22 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 407. Of the new cases, 10 were from Nellore city, six were from Sullurpeta, two each from Kavali and Seetharamapuram and one each from Venkatachalam and Rapur mandals.

Meanwhile, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged after recovery. They include two persons: a 74-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from Sullurpeta and seven from Vinjamur, Atmakur, Dagadarthi, Jaladanki and Nellore rural mandals.

In Guntur district, 14 new Covid-19 cases were reported. Of them, four each were from Mangalagiri and Navuluru and three from Tadepalli, two from Bapatla and one from Narasaraopeta.

In East Godavari district, 42 new Covid-19 cases were reported taking total number of cases to 494. Of the new cases, eight were from within the district while 34 were from outside. District authorities reported the death of a Covid-19 patient taking the death toll to five.