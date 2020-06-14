81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Other News 14 Jun 2020
Nation, In Other News

Guest workers, foreign returness worry AP as COVID-19 cases climb

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jun 14, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2020, 10:42 am IST
The total number of positive cases from foreign returnees was 202
A vendor arranges jack fruit to sell at a road side in Vijayawada. PTI photo
 A vendor arranges jack fruit to sell at a road side in Vijayawada. PTI photo

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a steady rise in number of Coronavirus cases daily as it recorded 186 fresh cases and two deaths from Krishna on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 4,588 and the death toll to 82.

The state health department reported that 14,477 samples were tested for Covid-19. Of them, 186 cases were found with confirmed infections in the last 24 hours. Of 4,588 total confirmed infections, 1,865 are in hospital while 2,641 were discharged.

 

The total number of positive cases from foreign returnees was 202. Of them, 180 are active. The total number of positive cases from other states was 1,068. Of them, 546 are active.

In Kurnool district, 53 new Covid-19 cases were reported. Of them, 27 were from Adoni division. Kurnool municipality also reported 20 new cases. Adoni revenue authorities said that they had clamped a total lockdown in the town and the general public would be allowed to access groceries and other emergencies only between 5.00 am and 10.00 am daily.

The district medical and health officer (DMHO), Dr. Rama Giddaiah, said that guest workers who returned from Mumbai and also from other states were a great concern to the district administration as some of them were carrying the virus. He added that out of 8,069 guest workers who returned from other states, 236 were tested positive to Covid-19. Similarly, of 3,337 guest workers who returned from Mumbai, 314 tested positive to the virus.

Dr. Giddaiah said that they were going to conduct special drives to identify vulnerable people in the age group of 60 years and above and subject them to testing for Covid-19 in containment zones.

In Kadapa district, 12 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 340. Among new cases, three were from Porumamilla, two from Pulivendula and one each from Kadapa, Obulavaripalli (Y.Kota), Proddutur, Yerraguntla (Chilamakur) and Chennur. Two cases were from those who returned from other states. So far, 129 Covid-19 patients were discharged.

In Nellore district, 22 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 407. Of the new cases, 10 were from Nellore city, six were from Sullurpeta, two each from Kavali and Seetharamapuram and one each from Venkatachalam and Rapur mandals.

Meanwhile, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged after recovery. They include two persons: a 74-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from Sullurpeta and seven from Vinjamur, Atmakur, Dagadarthi, Jaladanki and Nellore rural mandals.

In Guntur district, 14 new Covid-19 cases were reported. Of them, four each were from Mangalagiri and Navuluru and three from Tadepalli, two from Bapatla and one from Narasaraopeta.

In East Godavari district, 42 new Covid-19 cases were reported taking total number of cases to 494. Of the new cases, eight were from within the district while 34 were from outside. District authorities reported the death of a Covid-19 patient taking the death toll to five.

...
Tags: coronavirus in andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
