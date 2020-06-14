Good monsoon for Telangana: IMD

Hyderabad: In the first three days since the arrival of the monsoon, Telangana state has seen good rains all over the state. Dr K. Nagaratna, director in-charge of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, said that most parts of the state, including south Telangana, had received good rains so far.

Dr Nagaratna, however, also said that there would be a slight reduction in rainfall over the next few days and it was likely to increase after that. “There are currently no rain warnings in the state. We expect there will be isolated moderate rainfall over the next couple of days,” she added.

The IMD’s regional centre in Chennai predicts ‘isolated’ and ‘scattered’ rainfall in Telangana until June 17.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) expects maximum temperatures across the state to be in the range of 34ºC to 26º Celsius, and minimum temperatures to be in the range of 13ºC to 25ºC until June 15.