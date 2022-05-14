Nation Other News 14 May 2022 DGP inspects new pol ...
DGP inspects new police complex works in Sircilla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 14, 2022, 10:42 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 8:39 am IST
State constructing integrated police complex buildings with all facilities and technology at the headquarters of various districts
DGP M. Mahendar Reddy accompanied by chairman of the police housing corporation K. Damodar Gupta offer Kode mokku at Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district. (DC)
 DGP M. Mahendar Reddy accompanied by chairman of the police housing corporation K. Damodar Gupta offer Kode mokku at Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district. (DC)

SIRCILLA:  The state government was taking all measures to provide immediate police services to people by constructing integrated police complex buildings with all facilities and providing advanced technology at the headquarters of various districts, said Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahendar Reddy.

Speaking after inspecting the progress of police building works in Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday, Mahendar Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was giving much importance to the police department, keeping in view the safety and protection of the people in Telangana. He was accompanied by chairman of the Telangana state police housing corporation K. Damodar Gupta.

 

The government was constructing police stations, police camp offices, commissioners’ buildings and integrated police buildings in newly-formed districts for the convenience of police personnel, he said, adding that the state government even allocated funds in the budget for the police department for the purpose.

The contractors, designers and architects had brought various issues regarding the construction of the integrated police building to the notice of the government which would be resolved after discussing them with the coordination committee of the police housing corporation, he assured.

 

Before visiting Sircilla, the DGP, along with Damodar Gupta, visited Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulawada and offered prayers to the presiding deities.

Managing director of police housing corporation Sanjay Kumar Jain, SP Dr Chetan, district collector Anurag Jayanti, district superintendent of police Rahul Hegde, chief engineer of the police housing corporation Vijay Kumar, additional SP Chandraiah, RDO Srinivas, DSP Chandrakanth, T. Srinivas, EE T. Vishwanath, DEE L. Rajashekar, circle inspectors Anil Kumar, Upendar and Venkatesh were among those who were present.

 

