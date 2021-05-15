PM salutes Dalit farmer for relying on nature

Praising her for her initiative to train 170 tribal women farmers in her village, the PM opined that major parts of country would be greener if everyone followed her example. (Photo: PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded a woman farmer practising natural farming as a role model for farmers across the country. He also noted the dalit woman earns four times investment.

The Kisan (Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Fund) 2021-22 Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on Friday through a video conference and he interacted with a few farmers from different parts of the country on the occasion.

Vannuramma, a woman farmer from Duradakunta village in Kalyanadurgam mandal, was among those who had the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. She had four children and lost her husband a few years ago. Though the family had four acres of dry land, she eked out a living as a farm labourer till two years ago, leaving the land for nearly 10 years as they could not bear losses.

Her life took a positive turn after she started practicing natural farming in 2 acres. She succeeded to get yields throughout the year. She also showed the PM the vegetables grown in the land.

"The government gave me four acres of assigned land. That land had been barren for ten years. I did nature farming in 2 acres. I grew three types of crops – millets, peanuts and vegetables. The total investment for the 3 crops was Rs 27,000 and I could make a profit of Rs 1.07 lakh per acre,” a beaming Vannuramma briefed Modi.

Confident of sustained yields through this farming, she was training around 170 tribal women from the Tanda (tribal village) next to her village in nature farming.

Impressed by her successive story, the Prime Minister appreciated her for taking to natural farming. "The country is getting a boost of confidence from the farmers. The nature farming you have done as a Dalit woman stands as an ideal for other farmers. I sincerely salute you,” Modi said.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu specially congratulated Vannuramma on briefing the Prime Minister on her successful journey as a progressive farmer.