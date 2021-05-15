Nation Other News 14 May 2021 Cyclone Tauktae may ...
Cyclone Tauktae may bring in rain in Tamil Nadu in 48 hours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
It is expected to intensify further and move north-northwestwards, towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts
People carry belongings as they move away from the sea shore, after a red alert due to the formation of Cyclone Tauktae, at Baypore in Kozhikode, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 People carry belongings as they move away from the sea shore, after a red alert due to the formation of Cyclone Tauktae, at Baypore in Kozhikode, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The low-pressure formed over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea on Friday morning may bring in heavy rains in Tamil Nadu within next 48 hours’, according to Indian Meteorological Department. It is expected to intensify further and move north-northwestwards, towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

According to Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan, 24 teams pre-deployment, 29 teams standby-ready for 5 states including Tamil Nadu.

 

IMD predicted that a low-pressure may gradually turn into a cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea by May 16. The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra. The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17.

The depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone about 100 nautical miles (185 km) from the North Kerala coast and move northward till Karachi in Pakistan. Most of the fishermen are from the western coast of Kanyakumari since the annual fishing ban is in effect in eastern coast.

 

...
