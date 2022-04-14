Nation Other News 14 Apr 2022 Save Mahbub College, ...
Nation, In Other News

Save Mahbub College, cry alumni

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 14, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Alumni are planning to make representations to concerned authorities in the government and administration to push their case
Mahbub College High School. (Photo: Facebook)
 Mahbub College High School. (Photo: Facebook)

HYDERABAD: The iconic 160-year-old education institution in Secunderabad, Mahbub College High School, which was formed to impart quality and affordable education to economically backward and poorer sections, is now mired in numerous controversies.

While the institution is engaged for some time now in a legal battle for its due share of revenue from sister institutions, which it had promoted in the past few years, a power struggle among members of its managing committees, purportedly with an eye on prime land and properties owned by the school, has further added to its woes.

 

In an unexpected and surprising development, the existing managing committee, with its four-year tenure, which was extended till November 2023 (as per records of the Office of Registrar of Societies), was arbitrarily and unilaterally dissolved, without following proper procedures, on April 4, 2022.

A new body was constituted post-haste, with even day-to-day banking operations swiftly taken control by the newly “elected” office-bearers. Several people associated with the institutions alleged that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

 

Anger is brewing among citizens, including former students. Shocked by unsavoury happenings in their Alma Mater, former students decided to convene a special general body of their association to chalk out various remedial measures, with the slogan ‘Save Mahbub College’.

Alumni are planning to make representations to concerned authorities in the government and administration to push their case.

Mahbub College was formed in 1862 to cater to the educational needs of students belonging to poorer sections. P. Somasundaram Mudaliar, a renowned philanthropist, used his proximity with Sir Salar Jung and other nobles to set up a school called Anglo Vernacular School. With generous contributions and donations from a number of prominent citizens including Sir Salar Jung and Mir Mahbub Ali Khan Bahadur. A number of buildings came up in the nearly 10 acres of land to accommodate vast number of students seeking admission. The school was renamed Mahbub College to commemorate Hyderabad Nizam’s accession to throne.

 

Such was the fame of Mahbub College, Swami Vivekananda visited and addressed a public meeting on February 13, 1893 before leaving for the USA, where he made the famous speech at the Parliament of Religions.

The school produced a vast number of prominent personalities in different fields, including former Chief of Indian Navy Admiral Ramdas Katari, IAS Officers like Maj. N.K. Guruswamy, Mohan Kanda, IPS Officers like S. Anandram and A. Venkat Rao, Air Marshal P. Jai Kumar and Air Marshal Mianek B. Madan, Capt. N. Ashok Kumar, who was martyred in 1971 war against East Pakistan, sports personalities like Triple Olympian (Hockey) Mukesh Kumar, cricketer M. L. Jaisimha, tennis star S.P. Misra, film director Shyam Benegal and economist Mohan Guruswamy.

 

Over the years, the college established several institutions under its umbrella including the Centenary School, (on land provided by Defence authorities near Parade Grounds). The management entered into an agreement in 2015 with private parties to come out of a deep financial crisis, following alleged misuse of funds of SVIT Engineering College to the tune of nearly Rs 15 crore.

Enquiries revealed that the-then management of Mahbub College entered into an agreement with the Venkat Narayana Education Society (VNES) in 2015, a society floated by Dr K. Anil Kumar.

 

Anil Kumar brought Dr. Rev. K.V.K. Rao for purpose of financing operations of both SVIT and Bolton School and clear pending liabilities in 2019. Problems for Mahbub College began with VNES not adhering to the agreement of paying 50 per cent of revenue generated from SVIT and Bolton School.

To avoid payments, IT statements were allegedly fudged, which ultimately led to notices being served to Mahbub College.

Differences cropped up between Dr Anil Kumar and K.V.K. Rao over financial matters, leading to filing of cases. Dr Kumar, in a letter addressed to the college on November 8, 2021, made serious allegations against Rao, accusing him of “unauthorised transfer of huge amounts from the bank accounts of SVIT and Bolton School”.

 

Subsequently, Dr Kumar was compelled to compromise with Rao. The office-bearers of present managing committee became target of wrath of Dr. Kumar, post which a coup was enacted to dislodge existing office bearers without following proper procedures. Old students are now demanding a thorough inquiry by the CBI or ED to save Mahbub College.

...
Tags: economically backward
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

To cater the power demand during peak hours, the officials imposed power cuts in towns and rural areas. (AFP)

Power cuts rampant in Telangana as demand peaks in summer

CCS has registered a criminal case against some officials of Canara Bank’s MG Road Branch in Secunderabad for their alleged role in forgery. (Representational Photo:DC)

Three bank officials booked in fraud case

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

TS going easy on Akbar, hate speech, says Bandi

News

Old City residents get polluted ‘drinking’ water



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Indo-Bangladesh ship-to-ship LPG transfer begins

A ship-to-ship LPG transfer between the countries underway in sea. (Photo by arrangement)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->