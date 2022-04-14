Nation Other News 14 Apr 2022 People plan staycati ...
People plan staycation to enjoy extended weekend

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Apr 14, 2022, 3:35 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 7:26 am IST
South Central Railway (SCR) is running 19 holiday specials across various destinations with most of them originating from Secunderabad
Cashing in on the demand, transport providers have added more services to their existing ones. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: With a long weekend ahead, starting from Thursday, many from the city are eyeing outstation travel. Cashing in on the demand, transport providers have added more services to their existing ones.

South Central Railway (SCR) is running 19 holiday specials across various destinations with most of them originating from Secunderabad.

 

Thursday’s Ambedker Jayanthi, followed by Good Friday and the weekend is the longest four-day holiday since the time all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

There is a surge in air travel also. Many booked flights from Wednesday evening. TSRTC has added six to seven extra buses in all its 96 depots.

Even private tour and travel operators are in enormous demand.

