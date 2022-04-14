Nation Other News 14 Apr 2022 125-ft-tall B.R. Amb ...
125-ft-tall B.R. Ambedkar statue by December

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 14, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Government sanctions Rs 150 crore for installing the statue on 11 acres at NTR Gardens
An artist's impression of the 125-feet-tall B.R Ambedkar statue that is being planned at NTR Gardens (DC)
Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the state government will install the 125-feet tall bronze statue of B.R. Ambedkar near NTR Gardens by December this year. He said it would be the tallest statue of Ambedkar in the world.

Rama Rao, who inspected the progress of works along with social welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, the party's Dalit MLAs and senior officials on Tuesday, said that the project got delayed due to Covid for the past two years but the works have been expedited now to install the statue by December.

 

Speaking to media persons later, the TRS working president said the government has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for installing the statue on 11 acres at NTR Gardens along with the construction of a meditation centre, photo gallery and meeting hall and among other amenities.

“Once completed, this project will become a major tourist attraction of the city and a large number of tourists from India and abroad would visit the statue. The state government in undertaking this project to stress the need for implementing the principles of Ambedkar in the country," Rama Rao said,

 

He appreciated minister Koppula Eshwar for speeding up works by holding regular review meetings over the last eight months.

Rama Rao said the Telangana state became a reality due to Article 3 of the Constitution which was written by Ambedkar and added that Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao was following the footsteps of Ambedkar and working sincerely for the welfare of the people as per their aspirations.

"The CM launched several welfare and development programmes for the upliftment of Dalits. Dalit Bandhu is one such scheme that no other state in the country or for that matter no other country in the world is implementing to extend Rs 10 lakh direct cash transfer benefit to Dalits for their social and economic upliftment. The CM introduced this scheme to achieve Ambedkar's dream of Dalit upliftment and empowerment," Rama Rao said.

 

...
