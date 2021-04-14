Nation Other News 14 Apr 2021 IMD warns of thunder ...
IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning from today in Andhra Pradesh

North coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema to experience stormy weather from April 15 to 18
From April 17 to 18, isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam are very likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning. — Representational image/PTI
VIJAYAWADA: India Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning from April 15 to 18 in parts of north coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Yanam.

They will happen in a few places in north coastal AP, Rayalaseema and Yanam and at isolated places in south coastal AP on Thursday.

 

On Friday, the IMD has warned, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal AP, Rayalaseema and Yanam. From April 17 to 18, isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam are very likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning.

...
