Nation Other News 14 Apr 2020 Disinfectant tunnels ...
Nation, In Other News

Disinfectant tunnels bad for health, says health department

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 14, 2020, 9:29 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2020, 9:56 am IST
World Health Organisation says using sodium hypochlorite to disinfect could do very little to curb coronavirus
A visitor passes through a disinfectant tunnel installed at DGP's office in Hyderabad. PTI Photo
 A visitor passes through a disinfectant tunnel installed at DGP's office in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: Disinfectant tunnels are the new rage in the age of Covid-19. Tunnels which spray a fine mist of sodium hypochlorite solution on those passing through them have been set up with great enthusiasm in several locations across the state over past few days.

These disinfecting tunnels, or chambers, have become very popular across the country in the past few weeks, with one of them installed even at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.   

 

But these will do more harm than good, the state health department has warned. The department, in a circular on Sunday, said the chemical spray is not safe for human health, even in very small volumes.

“People can develop skin irritation, can have their soft tissues in their respiratory tracts affected by the chemical. Our advice is that no one should use these tunnels,” a health department official told Deccan Chronicle on Monday.

Sodium hypochlorite, when dissolved in water, forms hypochlorous acid. The chemical in powder form and in liquid form is popularly referred to as bleaching powder or liquid bleach and is a powerful oxidizing agent.

“No one every checked with the health department on the utility or safety of these tunnels. With several people and offices wanting to set them up, it was time to put an end to these tunnels, which are unsafe,” the official said.

“The facilities were possibly set-up with good intentions but without really going into the utility and safety aspects,” the official said.

Incidentally, one such tunnel was inaugurated with great fanfare at office of the Director-general of police (DGP) in Hyderabad. Similar tunnels were installed and inaugurated at Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, at the Balasamduram vegetable market in Warangal, and even at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad.

The Telangana police also set up a mobile disinfectant vehicle for use by policemen on duty at various check posts here in the city.

The World Health Organization says that such attempts to sanitise or disinfect people using Sodium Hypochlorite can be unhealthy and actually do little to kill Coronavirus or other viruses. The chemical works only on inanimate surfaces and can cause serious irritations and reactions among people exposed to the chemical, the WHO said, in one of its myth-buster posts on its website.

Among those who have developed such tunnels in India are the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO), Indian Railways and a slew of private entrepreneurs. Depending on the manufacturer, costs range between Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh for each of such units.

...
Tags: covid-19 in telangana, coronavirus outbreak, disinfectant tunnel
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farmers harvest wheat crops in a field on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Amritsar. AFP Photo

Deve Gowda fears farmers revolt on account of nationwide lockdown

Staff of Air Force Station sets up a quarantine camp for COVID-19 patients with a capacity of 100 beds, during the nationwide lockdown, at Avadi Air Force Station, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Fearing virus spread, Andhra doctor refused cremation in Chennai

A doctor inside a protective chamber before collecting a swab sample at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown. PTI photo

People stock up hydroxychloroquine, Govt asks chemists to stop OTC sale of drug

A barricade erected to seal off movement out of a covid-19 containment zone in Hyderabad. Health authories in the city have declared 126 localities as containment zones inside which testing will be intensified. (DC Photo: Gandhi)

Hyderabad suddenly emerges as 'high focus area' with a surge in Covid-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Covid-19 postpones weddings of 14,000 MP couples

Representational Image

Uruguayan woman stands ground as Delhi cops try to enforce mask rule

Uruguayan diplomat Valentina Obispo argues with a Delhi police officer. (ANI)

Violence against children on the rise during lockdown

Representational Image

Amid lockdown, Jawan hitchhikes more than 1,000kms to attend mother's funeral

PTI Photo

Covid cases in Telangana cross 100

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham