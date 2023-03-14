  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 14 Mar 2023 SC asks CBI not to t ...
Nation, In Other News

SC asks CBI not to take over probe into Telangana BRS MLAs poaching case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR & PARMOD KUMAR
Published Mar 14, 2023, 12:14 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2023, 1:36 am IST
The police had approached the top court against the Telangana High Court order to transfer the case to the CBI. (PTI Photo)
 The police had approached the top court against the Telangana High Court order to transfer the case to the CBI. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI not to take over and proceed with the probe into the poachgate case of an alleged attempt to lure four BRS MLAs to defect.

Telling the CBI to hold its hand, the court listed the matter for hearing on July 31.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Telangana police, opposed the transfer of the probe to the CBI.  Dave also informed that the case material had not been handed over to the central agency.

Senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the BJP, also said that investigation had not been initiated so far. With that, the court  asked the CBI to maintain the status quo.

The police had approached the top court against the Telangana High Court order to transfer the case to the CBI.

The court felt that the matter is already under sub judice, hence the probe cannot go now.

“The investigation is not to be continued while the matter is sub judice or it will become infructuous. That is the thumb rule. Do not continue the investigation. Otherwise, we will have to pass interim orders," the bench said. The bench also made it clear that the case would  have to be heard  at length and regularly.

...
Tags: trs mlas poaching case, supreme court (sc), poachgate case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Club Cong MLAs defection with poachgate case: Revanth to DGP
MLA poachgate case: CBI sends one more reminder to CS

Latest From Nation

Justice K. Lakshman heard the contentions of Avinash Reddy, CBI and Dr N. Suneetha Reddy, daughter of the slain leader. The judge has extended the earlier interim orders directing the CBI not to take coercive steps against him till the pronouncement of the order. (DC)

HC reserved the orders in Avinash Reddy's plea of not being arrested by CBI

Enforcement Directorate contended that Arun Pillai conspired with other persons and actively connived in cartel formation and was an accomplice in the kickbacks from the South Group to the tune of ₹ 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party and by such acts, proceeds of crime (POC) of at least ₹ 296.2 crores was generated. (Image Source: Twitter/@pillaiarp)

Delhi liquor scam: ED custody of Arun Pillai extended by three days

Brig. K Somashankar, Station Commander, Station HQ Secunderabad, inaugurated a state-of-the-art pharmacy at the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic at Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (DC Image)

Pharmacy inaugurated under ECHS

District officials have stopped supplying drinking water by tankers even to the villages that are facing a very serious water crisis. The tribal and hilly areas are the worst affected. The situation there is getting worse with the steady rise in temperatures. Water bodies are fast drying up in the Adilabad region.(Image Source: Pixabay.com)

Acute drinking water crisis in TS, but no special fund for new borewells, repairs



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tripura CM Manik Saha visits temple, seeks divine blessings

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visits temple in Tripura, seeks divine blessings. — Facebook

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

Sugarcane Growers’ Council CEO Vimal Dutt, Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh, Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Bhan Pratap Singh and Iiai, Second Secretary Fiji High Commission, New Delhi

TMC Twitter account hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'

The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to 'Yuga labs'. (Twitter)

PM Modi lauds women's achievements on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony of Saha, in Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

India has shown world the real meaning of 'anti-fragile': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->