SC asks CBI not to take over probe into Telangana BRS MLAs poaching case

The police had approached the top court against the Telangana High Court order to transfer the case to the CBI. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI not to take over and proceed with the probe into the poachgate case of an alleged attempt to lure four BRS MLAs to defect.

Telling the CBI to hold its hand, the court listed the matter for hearing on July 31.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Telangana police, opposed the transfer of the probe to the CBI. Dave also informed that the case material had not been handed over to the central agency.

Senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the BJP, also said that investigation had not been initiated so far. With that, the court asked the CBI to maintain the status quo.

The police had approached the top court against the Telangana High Court order to transfer the case to the CBI.

The court felt that the matter is already under sub judice, hence the probe cannot go now.

“The investigation is not to be continued while the matter is sub judice or it will become infructuous. That is the thumb rule. Do not continue the investigation. Otherwise, we will have to pass interim orders," the bench said. The bench also made it clear that the case would have to be heard at length and regularly.