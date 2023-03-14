  
KTR sets up teams for outreach programmes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 14, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2023, 1:44 am IST
 Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @@MinisterKTR)

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday appointed district-wise incharges for coordinating and executing the party’s public outreach programmes over the next four months in the run-up to the year-end state polls.

The IT minister designated a special team of district incharges, who are primarily tasked with coordination with the district presidents and local MLAs for effective implementation of the party programmes, which will be taken up aggressively, sources said.

Besides, the party has also decided to hold ‘Atmeeya Sammellans (get-togethers)’ with party workers in every constituency to unite the party leaders and cadre. The BRS will also hold state-wide events — to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on April 14, the party formation and flag hoisting day celebrations on April 26 and 27, constituency representative meetings and the BRS Vidyarthi (student wing) programmes in May and June, among others.

Rama Rao held a teleconference with the party district presidents and general secretaries on Monday, and issued directions in this regard.

He instructed special team members to immediately hold meetings with the district incharge ministers, local MLAs and other leaders to discuss the party activities. The party cadre was advised to coordinate with the special team.

...
