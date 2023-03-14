Kadiri Rathotsavam held amid gaiety, devotion; 5 lakh faithful converge on town

Devotees from near and far came in large numbers and took part in the religious event. (Photo by arrangement)

ANANTAPUR: One of the nation's biggest Rathorsavams was held at the Lord Narasimha Swamy Temple of Kadiri in Satya Sai district in a grand manner on Monday.

Devotees from near and far came in large numbers and took part in the religious event this time after three years of the Covid-induced lull in public activities. The mada streets of Kadiri, dotted with buildings on both sides, were packed with devotees. Many among the faithful sat atop buildings or their balconies to witness and hail the occasion.

The organisers estimated that around five lakh devotees from AP, Karnataka and TS took part in the Rathotsavam fete this time. Even as the mada streets of the temple were congested, the big chariot was taken out in a procession through all the streets. For the devotees of Narasimha, this was a sentimental journey packed with devotion to the lord.

The lord is believed to have emanated from the roots of a Khadri tree. As per the legend, the rage of Lord Narasimha Swamy persisted after the mythological killing of demon Hiranya Kasyapa and He roamed around the forests. Prahlada along with other devotees, at this place, prayed to the Lord to calm down. The lord stayed at the roots of a Chanda Vruksha at this spot where the temple eventually came up, the devotees believe.

Elaborate arrangements were made at the temple and its surrounding areas for the Rathotsavam. The endowment, police, electricity and civic authorities made necessary arrangements and ensured safety for the gala event.

Satya Sai district SP Rahuldev Singh said additional forces were posted for bandobast. This was the first time the festival was held after the recent formation of this new district.

The big chariot was taken out in a procession by pulling the long ropes specially made by experts from the coastal area.

The Narasimha Swamy Temple is reputed for its commitment to religious tolerance and Hindu- Muslim unity. Local Muslims continue a centuries-old tradition of offering pepper and davanam to the deity on this day of the rathotsavam. Kadiri MLA Sidda Reddy was among those who offered pujas for the chariot.

Traffic was diverted at several parts of Kadiri town in view of the large arrival of vehicles from Bangalore-Pulivendula on Monday.