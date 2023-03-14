  
Jagan promises to safeguard interests of Muslims

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 14, 2023, 12:22 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2023, 1:38 am IST
Representatives of the Muslim community with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Monday. (Photo by arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured the Muslim community in AP that he will safeguard their interests, address their problems in right earnest and release the necessary funds.

A delegation of leaders from various Muslim organisations called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Monday and requested him to consider their major requests. These included action against the massive encroachment of Wakf Board properties, a hike in wages of Vidya volunteers at madrasas and appointment of an adviser for the CM on minority affairs.

The Chief Minister called in and directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of the Haj House in Kadapa. The works remained incomplete for long. He asked the officials to allot the requisite land for construction of a Haj House in Vijayawada too, and promised the delegation that steps would be taken to protect the Wakf Board assets.

The CM asked the officials to set up district-level special committees to protect the lands of all the religious institutions under the supervision of each collector across all 26 districts, with the joint-collector and additional SP as its members.

The Muslim leaders explained to the CM about the difficulty they faced in renewal of terms of Khazis. Their term of office had been fixed for three years by the previous Telugu Desam government. The CM issued directions to enhance the term of office of Khazis to 10 years and called for doing the renewal of the term of office of Khazis via the village/ward secretariats.

 Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to resolve the wages issue of Vidya volunteers in madrasas. He felt it necessary to make bilingual textbooks in English and Urdu languages available in Urdu schools from the next academic year.

 The Chief Minister advised the officials to complete construction of the Urdu University building in Kurnool and gave his consent for the setting up of a corporation for Muslims, as was requested of him by Muslim elders.

 The CM thanked all the Muslim leaders who met him and assured them to resolve all their problems expeditiously and by allocating the required funds. He informed them that the present government’s target for the 2024 polls was to win all the 175 Assembly seats.

Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, muslim leaders, ap wakf board
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


