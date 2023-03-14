  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 14 Mar 2023 Cops on 'heavy ...
Nation, In Other News

Cops on 'heavy duty' to go the 'millet way'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Mar 14, 2023, 12:34 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2023, 7:55 am IST
Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand with Mujtaba Hasan Askari of the Helping Hand Foundation other police personnel. (DC)
 Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand with Mujtaba Hasan Askari of the Helping Hand Foundation other police personnel. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police, after introducing an app-based monitoring system for the health of its 18,500 personnel, are focussing on their food habits.

Those on bandobast will be supplied a millet-based diet, in place of the tradition of supplying biryani and pulao.  

“Many personnel are going through health issues and biryani and food with heavy calories and carbohydrates can cause further harm. We have decided to go in for a millet-rich diet as the most viable health option,” said Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand.

For this, the police have tied up with an NGO which will supply millet-based food, which perhaps a first across the nation.  All the meals will be millet-based for those deployed on bandobast, he said.

“We started this during the previous festive season. It has yielded positive feedback. For those who were on bandobast at Rashtrapati Nilayam recently,  we supplied the millet alternative,” Anand added.

The police chief said although this was quite expensive comparatively, they had firmed it up as it was value for money. About 12,500 police personnel have been screened so far.

...
Tags: hyderabad police, millets, rashtrapati nilayam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

UN eyes revival of millets as global grain uncertainty grows
Hyderabad institute to turn global nodal agency for millets
Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad becomes 'Centre of Excellence'

Latest From Nation

As the sound of azaan was heard while he was delivering his speech, Eshwarappa stated that the use of loudspeakers for 'azaan' is a headache wherever he goes. He referred to a Supreme Court judgment on the use of loudspeakers. — DC Image

BJP MLA Eshwarappa sparks controversy by making remarks against Azaan

A large number of tourists thronged Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to catch a glimpse of the baby elephant made famous by the documentary film 'Elephant Whisperers', which won Oscars (ANI)

Tourists throng to see baby jumbo from Oscar-winning 'Elephant Whisperers'

Inflation is still high on a year-on-year basis where it was seen at 6.07 per cent in February 2022, according to the data released by the statistics ministry on Monday. — Representational Image/AP

Retail inflation marginally dips to 6.44 pc in February

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah told the media that YSR Congress MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay were allowed inside the polling booth while their party leaders who questioned it were taken into custody by the police. — Representational Image/DC

MLC polls held peacefully in Andhra Pradesh; counting on Thursday



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi Police recovers medicines from actor Satish Kaushik's farmhouse

According to officials, police are waiting for the detailed autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of Kaushik's death. Some medicines have been recovered from the farmhouse in southwest Delhi where Kaushik had attended the party on Wednesday. — By Arrangement

Tripura CM Manik Saha visits temple, seeks divine blessings

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visits temple in Tripura, seeks divine blessings. — Facebook

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva. — Twitter

Ghulam Nabi, Jairam Ramesh Twitter fight over Congress plenary ad

Congress’ advertisement for the party’s 85th plenary which appeared in many national dailies (Twitter)

Congress criticised for not supporting Opposition amidst raids by central agencies
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->