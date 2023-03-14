Cops on 'heavy duty' to go the 'millet way'

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police, after introducing an app-based monitoring system for the health of its 18,500 personnel, are focussing on their food habits.

Those on bandobast will be supplied a millet-based diet, in place of the tradition of supplying biryani and pulao.

“Many personnel are going through health issues and biryani and food with heavy calories and carbohydrates can cause further harm. We have decided to go in for a millet-rich diet as the most viable health option,” said Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand.

For this, the police have tied up with an NGO which will supply millet-based food, which perhaps a first across the nation. All the meals will be millet-based for those deployed on bandobast, he said.

“We started this during the previous festive season. It has yielded positive feedback. For those who were on bandobast at Rashtrapati Nilayam recently, we supplied the millet alternative,” Anand added.

The police chief said although this was quite expensive comparatively, they had firmed it up as it was value for money. About 12,500 police personnel have been screened so far.