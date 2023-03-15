Governor seeks report in 48 hours on question paper leakage

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday directed the TS Public Service Commission to conduct a thorough inquiry into the question paper leakage (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday directed the TS Public Service Commission to conduct a thorough inquiry into the question paper leakage and submit a detailed report within 48 hours, even as political parties demanded action.

A comminuqué from Raj Bhavan said the Governor took serious note of the alleged leakage of question papers. It said such “disgusting incidents” should not recur, and steps must be taken to “to protect the future and interests of the genuine candidates.” It also called for stringent action against the culprits.

Elsewhere, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded a judicial inquiry into the leakage of question papers. He alleged that the papers were leaked with the connivance of the TSPSC Chairman, secretary and family members of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sanjay claimed that Chandrasekhar Rao was not interested in filling up vacancies of government jobs and was deliberately delaying the process.

Sanjay alleged that the CM’s family members were facing charges of high- level irregularities in recruitments at the Singareni Collieries where BRS MLC K. Kavitha, Rao’s daughter, is honorary president of the coal mine workers union. “If the government had conducted an inquiry into the SCCL jobs scam, irregularies would have been averted in the TSPSC,” he opined.

He claimed that Group-1 question papers had also been leaked and showed a purported OMR sheet of TSPSC employee Praveen Kumar, who is accused in leakage of engineering recruitment question papers.

The Congress also demanded a probe by a judge. TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, spokesperson Dr Riyaz, NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat and Youth Congress leader M. Anil Kumar Yadav at a joint press conference said the future of lakhs of government job aspirants was at stake.

Questioning the government’s claim of being transparent, Riyaz said that the BRS government was earlier known as a ‘package’ government had not got the name of ‘leakage’ government.

Congress activists led by GHMC floor leader Darpalli Rajshekar held a massive protest at Rajiv chowk at Dilsukhnagar.