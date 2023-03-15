  
CM Jagan affirms shift to Vizag, warns poorly performing ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 15, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 12:12 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy signs the register before entering the cabinet meeting hall. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy signs the register before entering the cabinet meeting hall. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to shift base to Visakhapatnam in July this year, making it the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

A Cabinet meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister here on Tuesday to give nod for introduction of various important bills in the Assembly’s Budget Session. According to sources, the CM gave a hint to his ministers about the shift of state administration to Vizag in July.

Jagan also warned ministers they would lose Cabinet berths if their performances did not improve. Three ministers were on the radar. Minister S.V. Krishna said the CM repeatedly spoke about his plans to shift administration to Vizag but a date for this was yet to be fixed.

Specially, the state Cabinet congratulated the RRR unit, composers of the Naatu Naatu song that won an Oscar. It mentioned the award as a rare honour for Telugu. The Cabinet congratulated the music director, writer, director, actors and the entire team.

The ministers praised the efforts of the Chief Minister behind the success of the recent Global Investors Conference in Visakhapatnam. The summit reflected the credibility and performance of the government, they noted.

Senior minister Dharmana Prasada Rao introduced a resolution praising the Chief Minister. Cabinet members approved it with loud cheers. The cabinet also congratulated finance minister Buggana Rajendranath and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath in this connection.

It was decided that distribution of social security pensions will be done on April 3 as April 1 is a bank holiday and the second day is a Sunday.

The Cabinet approved the draft bill regarding amendments to the AP Commission for Scheduled Tribes Act-2019, as also the draft bill for amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Relating to Planning, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources) Act-2013.

It decided to utilise the services of existing assistant welfare officers in a more extensive manner for providing better facilities and amenities to the students in welfare hostels for more micro-level supervision.

The Cabinet gave the green signal for cluster-wise appointments of assistant welfare officers (social welfare, tribal welfare, BC welfare) in the welfare departments. It approved a proposal to designate three mandals as a cluster and appoint an assistant welfare officer with a tenure of one year.

It approved a bill to amend the AP State Commission for Scheduled Caste Act 2019 regarding the tenure of its chairman and members. It also approved a plan to change the tenure of the chairman and members from three years to two years. In this connection, the cabinet also approved a plan to extend the term for two additional years even after the end of a term.

As for the tenure of AP commission for backward classes, the cabinet approved the AP state commission for BC Act 2019 amendment bill to change the tenure of the commission from three years to two years. The cabinet also approved the plan to extend the term for two additional years even after the end of a term.

Similarly, the Cabinet approved the AP state minorities commission act 1998 amendment bill to change the tenure of the commission from three years to two years and to extend the term for two additional years even after the end of a term.

