Forest personnel rescue sloth bear stuck in noose

Hyderabad: A sloth bear trapped in a noose at Hazipur mandal in Mancherial district was rescued by forest officials. It had fractured its toes perhaps in an attempt to escape. The toes were surgically amputated at the hospital in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), Hyderabad.

On Saturday, the rescue team at Kakatiya Zoological Park, Warangal, received information that a sloth bear had been trapped in a noose made using a vehicle clutch wire, in a reserve forest in Hajipur zone of Mancherial district. Dr Praveen Kumar from the rescue team shot the bear with a dart containing tranquiliser, after which the bear lost consciousness and he was able to examine it.

It was found that four toes of the bear’s hind leg were fractured. Upon informing senior officials about it, the team was directed to shift the bear to the zoo hospital.

Dr M.A. Hakeem, deputy director (veterinary), NZP, and Dr Shambhu Lingam operated on the bear’s fractured toes, which had to be amputated. The condition of the bear is reportedly stable and it is still under observation.