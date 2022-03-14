Nation Other News 14 Mar 2022 Govt teachers to &ls ...
Nation, In Other News

Govt teachers to ‘educate’ students about ill-effects of drugs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Mar 14, 2022, 1:52 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Schools and police launch joint initiative
Among the early birds are the Medak district police, who have started the programme on a weekly basis. They are meeting students from primary schools and cautioning them against using drugs. — AFP
Hyderabad: Teachers working in government and private schools will be required to take special classes for students — not to complete the syllabus but to spread awareness about the adverse impact of taking drugs. The classes will be a ‘coordinated’ effort of the school management and the police.

A senior officer said that it has been proposed to introduce this in the syllabus of primary schools. The same is being actively considered by the respective departments and senior government officials, he said.

 

The police has decided to start the ‘special classes’ initiative across all government schools. "The local superintendent of police will monitor the programme. Department officials will gradually interact with the public, people’s representatives and village elders. In its second phase, police officials will coordinate with teachers of government primary schools and explain the preventive measures and how one could avoid falling prey to the vice," an official said.

Among the early birds are the Medak district police, who have started the programme on a weekly basis. They are meeting students from primary schools and cautioning them against using drugs.

 

"Apart from taking regular classes, the teachers will collect details of the family members of each student. The motive behind the initiative is to ensure that students concentrate on their academics and avoid roaming around. The move is bound to produce encouraging results," they said.

Superintendents and deputy superintendents of police, inspectors and sub-inspectors formed special teams in association with locals, students and senior citizens and organised ‘educational’ programmes. Police officials are quite happy with the outcome.

 

Tags: drive against drugs, special classes on drugs impact, teachers-police joint initiative on drugs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


