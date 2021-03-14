Nation Other News 14 Mar 2021 TRS celebrates Kavit ...
Nation, In Other News

TRS celebrates Kavitha’s birthday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 1:04 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 6:59 am IST
Lady Bird bicycles were distributed to 30 poor students and three-wheeled scooters to six disabled persons
Kavitha planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan along with her mother Shobha and party MP J. Santosh Kumar planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan on Kavitha's birthday. — DC Image
 Kavitha planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan along with her mother Shobha and party MP J. Santosh Kumar planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan on Kavitha's birthday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K. Kavitha planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan along with her mother Shobha and party MP J. Santosh Kumar to mark her birthday on Saturday even as party activists celebrated the occasion in all districts and abroad.

Party leaders organised cricket, volleyball and other sports competitions in the districts and handed out prizes to the winners.

 

Elsewhere, party’s legislators, chairpersons of various corporations and senior leaders planted saplings, distributed fruits, organised blood donation camps and cut cakes.

Syed Azmatullah, a crystal artist from Patna, created an image of the MLC with 35,000 crystals. He said he had toiled for months together to create the image.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the poet in Kavitha had universalized Bathukamma festival. He was speaking at her birthday celebrations, under the auspices of Telangana Jagruthi. He recalled that Kavitha had conducted several awareness programs on Telangana cultures and traditions and had played a key role in the Telangana movement.

 

Lady Bird bicycles were distributed to 30 poor students and three-wheeled scooters to six disabled persons.

About 150 Telangana Jagruthi and TRS activists donated blood. MLA Mutha Gopal, SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, NSDC chairman Lakshmi Narayana, party leaders Devi Prasad, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Gayatri Ravi, Talasani Sai Kiran, Telangana Jagruthi state vice-president Rajiv Sagar and general secretary Naveen Achari were present on the occasion.

Adilakshmi, the first woman mechanic from Kothagudem district was presented with the latest equipment for her new shop.

 

This was a follow-up of the assurance given by Kavitha to equip Adilakshmi’s shop with the latest infrastructure facilities. The special machine that was gifted to her was brought from Coimbatore.

The event was attended by women president of Awareness Department Prabhavati, State vice-president Manchala Varalakshmi, Hyderabad president Prashant Anantula, and leaders Uppala Santosh and Archana Senapati.

...
Tags: kcr daughter kavitha, kavitha sobha planted saplings at pragathi bhavan, trs mp santosh planted saplings on kavitha birthday, blood donation camps cakes cut on kavitha birthday, mahmood ali, bathukamma festival, kavitha promoted telangana culture, telangana jagruthi activists donated blood kavitha birthday, kavtiha gave new equipment to first woman mechanic adilakshmi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nearly 2,000 small, medium and big banks had shut down, including two premier private banks for varied reasons. — DC file photo

LIC employees stage protest against privatisation move

DGP M. Mahendar Reddy instructed the women’s safety department (WSD) to make it a watertight case in order to ensure conviction of the accused. — Representational image

3-member panel begins probe into minor’s rape in Bhainsa

When the government had advanced GHMC polls by two months from February 2021 to December 2020, there were speculations that the Warangal and Khammam polls would also be brought forward. — Representational image/DC

Delimitation of wards likely to delay civic polls in Warangal, Khammam

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu’s son called for a united struggle to protect Visakha Steel Plant as it was a symbol of self-respect for the people of Andhra Pradesh. — By arrangement

Actor Rohith rallies behind VSP protestors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

After 75 days, Maharashtra reports 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

The state had reported 5,229 infections on December 4, which had been followed by a gradual drop in cases. (DC image)

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham