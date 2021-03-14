TRS celebrates Kavitha’s birthday

Kavitha planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan along with her mother Shobha and party MP J. Santosh Kumar planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan on Kavitha's birthday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K. Kavitha planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan along with her mother Shobha and party MP J. Santosh Kumar to mark her birthday on Saturday even as party activists celebrated the occasion in all districts and abroad.

Party leaders organised cricket, volleyball and other sports competitions in the districts and handed out prizes to the winners.

Elsewhere, party’s legislators, chairpersons of various corporations and senior leaders planted saplings, distributed fruits, organised blood donation camps and cut cakes.

Syed Azmatullah, a crystal artist from Patna, created an image of the MLC with 35,000 crystals. He said he had toiled for months together to create the image.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the poet in Kavitha had universalized Bathukamma festival. He was speaking at her birthday celebrations, under the auspices of Telangana Jagruthi. He recalled that Kavitha had conducted several awareness programs on Telangana cultures and traditions and had played a key role in the Telangana movement.

Lady Bird bicycles were distributed to 30 poor students and three-wheeled scooters to six disabled persons.

About 150 Telangana Jagruthi and TRS activists donated blood. MLA Mutha Gopal, SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, NSDC chairman Lakshmi Narayana, party leaders Devi Prasad, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Gayatri Ravi, Talasani Sai Kiran, Telangana Jagruthi state vice-president Rajiv Sagar and general secretary Naveen Achari were present on the occasion.

Adilakshmi, the first woman mechanic from Kothagudem district was presented with the latest equipment for her new shop.

This was a follow-up of the assurance given by Kavitha to equip Adilakshmi’s shop with the latest infrastructure facilities. The special machine that was gifted to her was brought from Coimbatore.

The event was attended by women president of Awareness Department Prabhavati, State vice-president Manchala Varalakshmi, Hyderabad president Prashant Anantula, and leaders Uppala Santosh and Archana Senapati.