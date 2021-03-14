Nation Other News 14 Mar 2021 No salaries since 13 ...
Nation, In Other News

No salaries since 13 months for Ambedkar Open University staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 9:23 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 9:32 am IST
72 study centres and 13 regional coordination centres of the open university are functioning in AP with funding from the state government
A senior officer working in the Vijayawada region said they have been sending salary bill details to the Hyderabad head office as well as AP government officials concerned but payments are not forthcoming.— Representational image/DC
 A senior officer working in the Vijayawada region said they have been sending salary bill details to the Hyderabad head office as well as AP government officials concerned but payments are not forthcoming.— Representational image/DC

KURNOOL: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University staff and academic councillors, including contract employees, have not been paid their salaries for the past 13 months. Surprisingly, the reason being given is a technical glitch in updating their bank details.

Open university’s officer on special duty Velaga Joshi says only recently, details of contract employees were updated and they were paid their salaries.

 

Headquarters of the university is in Hyderabad. Its accounts amounting to about Rs. 300 crore are yet to be divided between the two states. “We are planning to take legal recourse in this regard,” Joshi stated.

Around 72 study centres and 13 regional coordination centres of the open university are functioning in Andhra Pradesh with funding from the state government. There are 456 staff, including 29 regular employees, working at these centres. At least 20,000 students have enrolled themselves for different under and postgraduate courses. They are being taught by more than 800 teaching staff. There are also councillors for the various courses.

 

A senior officer working in the Vijayawada region said they have been sending salary bill details to the Hyderabad head office as well as AP government officials concerned. But payments are not forthcoming. Another employee belonging to Kurnool district complained that even regular employees are not getting their salaries. Due to funds’ crunch, books and study materials are also not being distributed in sufficient quantities to students.

Velaga Joshi, however, said the issue could be resolved soon after approval from the state government.

 

...
Tags: br amebdkar open university, braou staff not paid salaries for 13 months, technical glitch in updating bank details braou, braou accounts of ap telangana yet to be divided, braou councillors for various courses, braou osd velaga joshi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

Shankar Narayana said that YSR's dream of filling the interior reservoir in the state was fulfilled by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. — YouTube

Perur Reservoir is the new hope for Rayalaseema

Both YSR Congress and Telugu Desam are planning to showcase the verdict as being in line with their respective political ideologies as regards the capital issue. — Representational image/DC

Fate of contestants in 71 civic bodies in AP out today

Nearly 2,000 small, medium and big banks had shut down, including two premier private banks for varied reasons. — DC file photo

LIC employees stage protest against privatisation move

Former chairman of UP Shia Wakf Board Waseem Razvi (ANI file photo)

Islamic groups demand arrest of UP Shia Waqf Board former chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

Telangana HC pulls up state for delay in public prosecutor appointments

Not satisfied with the contention of the government pleader that 212 public prosecutors have been appointed as of now and only 200 posts remained to be filled, CJ Kohli observed that 50 per cent of vacancies remaining vacant was no small matter. — By arrangement

I was poisoned in Bengaluru during a promotion interview: ISRO scientist

Isro scientist Tapan Misra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham