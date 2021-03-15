Nation Other News 14 Mar 2021 Drinking water probl ...
Nation, In Other News

Drinking water problem in TS villages as groundwater dips following scanty rainfall

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Mar 15, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2021, 12:05 am IST
The inhabitants of these areas are thus forced to depend on polluted water for their drinking and cooking purpose
Women are trekking hills despite the summer heat to reach rivulets and streams on the other side to fetch drinking water. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Women are trekking hills despite the summer heat to reach rivulets and streams on the other side to fetch drinking water. (Representational Photo: PTI)

ADILABAD: The interior areas are faced with a serious drinking water problem this summer due to the rising temperatures. The groundwater levels have come down drastically due to scanty rainfall in the old Adilabad district.

Villagers say this has resulted in poor groundwater recharge and hence the tanks, rivulets and streams were not fully recharged. This meant early drying-up of tanks, streams and rivulets, unlike last year. The inhabitants of these areas are thus forced to depend on polluted water for their drinking and cooking purpose.

 

Women are trekking hills despite the summer heat to reach rivulets and streams on the other side to fetch drinking water. Some of them have fainted while there were others who fell sick due to sunstroke.

 The drinking water problem is acute in tribal and other areas in Narnoor, Gadeguda, Sirpur (U), Tiryani and Lingapur mandals in the Old Adilabad district.

Evidently, there is a lack of coordination between officials of RWS and Mission Bhagirata. No official or people’s representative is responding when people complain about the water problems. At many places, there are leaks in the pipelines. Pipeline laying works are going on at various places under Mission Bhagirata.

 

Villagers say officials failed to supply drinking water to them in tankers, unlike previous years.

...
Tags: drinking water problem in adilabad, groundwater scarcity in adilabad, adilabad water shortage, adilabad, polluted water for drinking and cooking
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with other ministers at a cabinet meeting at Secretariat. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

YSRC's triumph is a vote of confidence in Jagan

BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the candidates’ names and added that the political climate in all the poll-bound states favoured the saffron party. (Representational Photo: PTI)

BJP fields Khushbu from Thousand Lights Assembly seat in TN

Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allies

Minister K T Rama Rao casts his vote for the MLC elections at Banjara Hills on Sunday (DC Photo: Pavan Kumar)

TRS bullish over higher polling in grad MLC polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

CBSE issues guidelines for class 9, 11 exams; academic session begin from April 1

The CBSE has directed schools under it to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps, and conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols (Pictures used for representational purposes only)

COVID vaccine to cost Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

Government health facilities which will be used as CVCs include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, health sub centres and health and wellness centres. (AP)

Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on economic, social affairs

Jayati Ghosh (Photo credit : Wikipedia)

Ulfa-I threatens to take 'ultimate step' next week on 2 captive employees of Quippo

Though the exact whereabouts of the kidnapped employees were not known to police, security sources feared that they have been taken to neighbouring Myanmar where a united front of banned outfit United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFWSEA) and other rebel bodies have their base camps. — Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham