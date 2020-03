Patients wear masks as they wait for a doctor's call at a hospital in Hyderabad on March 13, 2020. (DC Photo)

Hyderbad: A second case of Covid19 disease has been confirmed in Hyderabad. It is a patient who travelled back from Italy recently. He has been sent to Gandhi Hospital and is being treated, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao informed the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

A special meeting of the Telangana Cabinet has been convened for 6 p.m on Saturday to discuss Telangana’s preparedness to tackle the disease.