YSRC's Jagan Anne Ma Bhavishyat campaign to reach 1.65cr houses from March 18

The party president and Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the 5.65 lakh secretariat conveners and Gruha Sarathulu would take part in the party campaign to reach out to the people and explain how their government was working hard for the betterment of the people. (DC Image)

The ruling YSR Congress would take up its ‘Jagan Anne Ma Bhavishyat’ campaign to 1.65 crore houses in Andhra Pradesh, involving a strong team of 5.65 lakh party activists from March 18 to 26.

The party president and Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a meeting at his camp office with ministers, MLAs, party regional coordinators and district presidents on Monday.

With AP Assembly and Lok Sabha polls expected in a year hence, the party chief explained to its leaders on ways to reach out to the people via a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness among them about the good deeds of the YSRC government.

He noted that the government provided better governance, faster development and maximum welfare steps to help people. The next polls would be fought on the basis of such good deeds, he asserted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the 5.65 lakh secretariat conveners and Gruha Sarathulu would take part in the party campaign to reach out to the people and explain how their government was working hard for the betterment of the people.

He called for the completion of the appointment of the targeted five lahks Gruha Sarathulu by February 16. “We have completed up to 93 per cent of the target so far.”

The CM said training for the first batch of Gruha Sarathulu and secretary conveners was completed in 387 mandals. Training for the second batch in the remaining mandals would be held from February 14 to 19. He asked MLAs to take part in the training programme.

He said the party programmes could be taken up at the village level once the training was completed. The secretariat conveners must coordinate matters with the Gruha Sarathulu for the campaign.

As for the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme, the party chief said that the programme was held so far in 7,447 secretariats with the MLAs visiting nearly six secretariats on an average a month.

Jagan Mohan Reddy laid stress on according to the programme's top priority and wanted the party leaders to meet all the family members in every house and spend some time with them, explaining to them about the several developmental and welfare programmes initiated by the YSRC government.

As Assembly and LS polls are not far, he criticised a section of the media, saying they were trying to mislead the people by engaging in a misinformation campaign against the several developmental and welfare programmes being initiated by the YSRC government. He asked party leaders to make the people understand what their government did for the people.

The CM said that as the MLC polls were approaching, all MLAs, observers of constituencies and district party presidents must work in unison for the benefit of the party.