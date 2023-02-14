  
Govt planning to include additional 21 airports under Krishi Udan: Scindia

Indore: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the Krishi Udan scheme has been a huge success and the central government is planning to include additional 21 airports under this.

"At least 31 airports are under the Krishi Udan. We are speaking with MoD (Ministry of Defence) to include another 21 airports under Krishi Udan," Scindia told reporters while briefing about the second day deliberations of the first G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting held here.

He said Krishi Udan, a special flight meant for quick transportation of agricultural produce, has been a huge success.

Citing examples, he said lemon, jackfruit and grapes grown in the North East are transported not only to other parts of the country but also to other nations like Germany, London, Singapore and the Philippines.

On day two of the first meeting of the G20 Agriculture Deputies, delegates will continue deliberations on four key priority areas: food security and nutrition; sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach; inclusive agriculture value-chain and food supply system; and digitisation of agriculture transformation.

On the last day of the event on February 15, the delegates will deliberate on the key deliverables of the Agriculture Working Group.

