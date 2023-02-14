Forest department clears HMDA's plea to construct bus terminal at Vanasthalipuram

Officials said that the bus stand at Dilsukhnagar was too small and operating district buses from the location was resulting in traffic jams on the arterial road. Hence, the HMDA had submitted a proposal for constructing an RTC terminal at Vanasthalipuram. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The State Wildlife Board on Monday approved a proposal to give 1.3 hectares of land from the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park for construction of a bus terminal at Vanasthalipuram.

The decision was made on a series of appeals made by the HMDA to the forest department for the land to provide an alternative to the heavily crowded Dilsukhnagar bus station.

Officials said that the bus stand at Dilsukhnagar was too small and operating district buses from the location was resulting in traffic jams on the arterial road. Hence, the HMDA had submitted a proposal for constructing an RTC terminal at Vanasthalipuram.

The approval of the State Wildlife Board will now be sent to the National Wildlife Board for final approval.