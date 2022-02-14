Nation Other News 14 Feb 2022 Indian Army’s ...
Indian Army’s valour now don walls of AOC Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Feb 14, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2022, 8:21 am IST
The army-related paintings were directed by army personnel while the cultural paintings are the original creative ideas of students
The 25 paintings revolving around the army have been completed while those pertaining to the cultural segment would be taken up soon, the students said. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Around 25 wall mural paintings, portraying the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Army, including during Kargil, 1947 and 1971 wars, have been painted on the boundary walls of AOC centre near the swimming pool by 30 students from the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFA).

The paintings are divided into two segments, said the students. One depicts brave officers and iconic shots of the wars. The second segment, also featuring 25 works, is about the culture and heritage of Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh. 

 

The army-related paintings were directed by army personnel while the cultural paintings are the original creative ideas of students.

The varsity’s assistant professor and project head Venkateshwarlu J. said, “We were approached by the Army. They gave us photographs of officers that were to be painted. This is in preparation for an army conference, which is being hosted by the AOC centre next month.”

Anisha, a student, said that all third-year students have taken part in this project.

“It is a great practical exposure for all of us. Being a part of this project has provided us with the best possible learning opportunities. We have missed so much during the pandemic and it is very exciting to work with my batch-mates,” she said.

 

“We started our work on February 1 and we are chasing a February 19 deadline to complete the murals. There were also small camps to help paint under the sun,” said another student.

The 25 paintings revolving around the army have been completed while those pertaining to the cultural segment would be taken up soon, they said.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


