Two PG doctors contract virus after taking 1st dose

Hyderabad: Two postgraduate doctor, one each at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences and the Chest Hospital, contracted Covid-19 20 days after taking the first dose of vaccination against the disease.

Both doctors work in the intensive care unit in the pulmonary departments. The doctors were wearing personal protection kits and following safety protocols while at the hospital, their seniors said.

A senior doctor on condition of anonymity explained, “Hospital wards have the Covid-19 virus. The doctors are dealing with severe cases and there are chances of contracting from them.”

Dr Srinivas Rao, senior resident at NIMS, said, “Vaccination is not the reason for the disease. The doctors have contracted Covid-19 as they are in proximity with the patients. They are working in the high-risk respiratory ward.”

Both doctors are under observation and their symptoms are being closely monitored.

In the private sector, three doctors contracted Covid-19 after 24 and 48 hours of the first dose.

They all are stable now, according to sources.

Dr Mustufa Afzal, senior infection specialist, said, “Vaccination is not the reason for the disease as the first dose is expected to trigger immune system for antibodies. The antibodies will be formed after the second dose and that will take two months. Hence infection is contracted by exposure to those who are carriers of the virus.”

It is yet to be understood whether, after vaccination, the disease will be mild or severe. With a large pool of vaccinated beneficiaries it will soon be clear how effective is the vaccine in protecting them from the disease.