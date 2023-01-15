TS will actualise ‘Make in India’ if Centre extends financial support: KTR

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that Union Budget 2023-24 was the right occasion for the Centre to show its commitment to the development of the state, IT minister K. T. Rama Rao urged the Union government to support the ‘progressive state’ for actualising ‘Make in India’.

In a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rao pointed out about the budgetary support it needed for funding various projects in the state’s industrial sector, regarding which many reminders have been sent to the Centre, he said.

“If the Centre truly believes in achieving ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, then support has to be extended to progressive states like Telangana, which has the potential to make a reality of the slogans,” he underlined.

Listing out industrial corridors, industrial parks and various other projects spread across the state, which need budgetary support from the Union government, Rao said that though the state sought Centre’s support many a time in the past, it did not receive sufficient funds in the previous eight Union Budgets, introduced by the BJP-led NDA government.

He urged the Centre to fund external infrastructure development at NIMZ, Zaheerabad of at least `500 crore out of the total estimate of `9,500 crore; development of Hyderabad–Warangal industrial corridor; Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor; Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridor and establishing a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Jadcherla industrial park, which is TIES scheme.

Amongst other projects he sought support for included Brownfield manufacturing clusters; reopening of cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad; setting up a national design centre in Hyderabad; inclusion of Hyderabad in the proposed defence industrial production corridor and supporting projects pertaining to textiles, powerloom and handloom.

Claiming that Telangana’s 'pioneering policies' achieved notable progress in the industrial sector, the minister said that world-class infrastructure is being created to meet the needs of industries and to attract more investments.