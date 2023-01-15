TS agriculture policies are national benchmarks: KCR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has promised ‘ab ki baar kisan sarkar’ if the BRS came to power at the Centre after the 2024 general elections, has said that the inspiration derived from the revolutionary progress in Telangana's agricultural sector would lead to a total revolution in India and transform agriculture into a joyous livelihood for the country's farming community.

Extending his greetings to farmers and the people of Telangana on Bhogi, Makar Sankranti and Kanuma, Rao said that with the steps taken up by the state government to revive agriculture sector villages were “boasting of Sankranti richness with green crop fields, grain stocks, cattle and the smell of sweet soil.”

Rao, in a statement, said Telangana’s progress in the agriculture sector had become a role model for the rest of the country. “Telangana is the only state to spend crores to rejuvenate the agriculture sector. The government spent more than Rs 2.16 lakh crore for Rythu Bandhu, provided 24-hour free power supply and constructed several irrigation projects. These are proof of the government's commitment to farmers' welfare,” he said.

Rao said, “The revolutionary action plan for farmers’ welfare and agricultural development has resulted in cultivated area rising to 2.40 crore acres from 1.31 crore acres at the time of the state’s formation. Agriculture was earlier viewed as a profession not worth the effort but it is now seen as a fruitful occupation in Telangana, and the government’s initiatives have instilled confidence among farmers. A similar positivity will be created in the country’s farmer community.”

He said it was imperative to lay a path for qualitative growth by changing the country's agriculture model, which could be achieved by peoples collective efforts.