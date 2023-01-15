Flights into Vizag city diverted due to thick fog

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Flights into Visakhapatnam city on Saturday morning got diverted to other airports as a thick fog enveloped the entire city. The fog disrupted heavy morning vehicular traffic too.

Airport sources said services of Akasa Air from Bengaluru and Air Asia from Delhi had been scheduled to land at Visakhapatnam Airport on Saturday morning. However, due to poor visibility, they got diverted to Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad.

Flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi to Visakhapatnam too got delayed. Sources say this is the first time this winter that fog has hit flights into the city.

Low visibility owing to dense fog forced vehicular traffic to a crawl in many parts of Vizag city, especially between Gajuwaka and Madhurawada. Vehicles plying on NH-16 passing through the city moved slowly.

The situation was the same in Anakapalli and its surroundings.

Citizens of Visakhapatnam got a surprise with dense fog continuing till 7 a.m. when they were still celebrating the Bhogi festival. In some places, roads remained foggy till 8 am. Smog in the industrial area affected traffic moving south.

Reports from the agency area said traffic on ghat roads involving mostly holiday revellers moved slowly till 10 am due to the fog.