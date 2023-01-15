CM Jagan celebrates Sankranti within rural ambience

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his spouse Y.S. Bharati Reddy on Saturday celebrated Sankranti at the CM’s Camp Office, decorated in a manner that gave it a rural festive spirit.

The Chief Minister donned the traditional dhoti and looked like an orthodox Hindu with vermillion on his forehead. Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the couple first performed Puja to Lord Ganesha within the compound of the camp house. They performed Gou Puja and presented clothes to pujaris.

Reddy thereafter extended Sankranti greetings to Telugu people across the world and wished them well.

The entire camp office looked like a small village with every nook and corner reflecting the Sankranti spirit. There were flower arches and traditional Muggulu adorning the ground.

The couple, attired traditionally, walked through the premises wishing guests individually and accepting their wishes in return. They lit the Bhogi Manta bonfire.

The Chief Minister and his spouse went to the Goshala, performed puja to the cow and garlanded it. On the occasion, they offered Bhiksha to Haridasu and the Sankranti Gangireddu.

The couple witnessed the Srinivasa Kalyanam dance drama. They listened to Sankranti songs like Gobbi Yello…Gobbi Yello rendered by folk singers Kanakavva and Komma Uyyala and RRR fame singers Prakruti Reddy and Harinka Narayan.

They inspected replicas of village secretariat, a government school, village clinic and Rythu Bharosa Kendram specially erected on the premises.

YSR Congress leaders including government chief whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, housing minister Jogi Ramesh, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and government whip Samineni Udayabhanu were present.