  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 14 Jan 2023 CM Jagan celebrates ...
Nation, In Other News

CM Jagan celebrates Sankranti within rural ambience

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 15, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his spouse Y.S. Bharati Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his spouse Y.S. Bharati Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his spouse Y.S. Bharati Reddy on Saturday celebrated Sankranti at the CM’s Camp Office, decorated in a manner that gave it a rural festive spirit.

The Chief Minister donned the traditional dhoti and looked like an orthodox Hindu with vermillion on his forehead. Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the couple first performed Puja to Lord Ganesha within the compound of the camp house. They performed Gou Puja and presented clothes to pujaris.

Reddy thereafter extended Sankranti greetings to Telugu people across the world and wished them well.

The entire camp office looked like a small village with every nook and corner reflecting the Sankranti spirit. There were flower arches and traditional Muggulu adorning the ground.

The couple, attired traditionally, walked through the premises wishing guests individually and accepting their wishes in return. They lit the Bhogi Manta bonfire.

The Chief Minister and his spouse went to the Goshala, performed puja to the cow and garlanded it. On the occasion, they offered Bhiksha to Haridasu and the Sankranti Gangireddu.

The couple witnessed the Srinivasa Kalyanam dance drama. They listened to Sankranti songs like Gobbi Yello…Gobbi Yello rendered by folk singers Kanakavva and Komma Uyyala and RRR fame singers Prakruti Reddy and Harinka Narayan.

They inspected replicas of village secretariat, a government school, village clinic and Rythu Bharosa Kendram specially erected on the premises.

YSR Congress leaders including government chief whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, housing minister Jogi Ramesh, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and government whip Samineni Udayabhanu were present.

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, sankranti celebrations, y.s. bharati reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Kite flying prohibited at places of worship in Hyderabad during Sankranti
Jagan, Naidu extend Sankranti wishes to all

Latest From Nation

J. Rama Krishna, Secunderabad Cantonment Board member, said that the board’s properties, movable and immovable assets have been valued at close to Rs 50,000 crore. (DC File Image)

Army insists on tough rules over merger of GHMC, SCB

TD Kinjarapu Atchannaidu regretted that while Sankranti must depict culture and tradition of Telugu people, it has been turned into gambling festival. (File Image: DC)

TD seeks immediate ban on cockfights

The initiative was also held in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, which will host the first Army Day parade outside Delhi and Coimbatore. (Photo:DC)

Soldiers take up plantation drive with students in Secunderabad

ITDA authorities have been given the responsibility of inviting all Chenchus living in gudems to be part of the Parvati Kalyanam celebrations on Sunday. (File Image)

All set for Parvathi Kalyanam at Srisailam today



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

Railway ministry drops proposal for monetisation of stations on PPP mode

According to the NMP document, a total of 400 stations, 90 passenger trains, railway stadiums and colonies, and the famed Konkan and hill railways were among the assets identified by the government for monetisation. (Photo:PTI)

Bihar caste census begins in two phases, to be completed by May 21

“I am confident that the census would be beneficial to the overall development of the state and the country as well. This exercise is being carried out after taking approval from political parties,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said during his Samadhan yatra on Saturday. (File Photo: AP)

Karnataka makes masks compulsory during New Year celebrations

Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar appealed to senior citizens, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children to avoid crowded places. (Representational Image/AFP)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->