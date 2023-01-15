Bhogi bonfires start Sankranti festivities in AP

Bhogi bonfires marked the Sankranti festivities in all the 26 districts of AP. (DC Photo/Representational)

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Sankranti celebrations kicked off with Bhogi bonfires in various parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Bhogi prayers and cockfights followed even as people indulged in festivities with gusto after a two-year gap because of Corona crisis.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his spouse Bharati started the festival by joining Sankranti rituals at their house. Leader of opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated in the celebrations at his native Naravaripalle village in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district. Actor Balakrishna, along with his family, joined the festivities at Naravaripalle. Wishing his fans, he hoped a good leadership will lead to better development of the state.

Mohan Babu University in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district also organised Bhogi celebrations grandly with popular film actor Manchu Mohan Babu attending the ceremony along with his family members. Cine actor Manchu Vishnu said Bhogi is celebrated to leave past bitter memories and move forward with new ideas.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu became the star attraction of Sankranti at Sattenapalli right from 5 a.m. on the day. He energetically danced with Lambadi women to the tunes of folk and movie songs.

Vedic pandit N. Jagganatha Sarma explained that the first day Bhogi is for the family which wakes up early in the morning and burns waste wood accumulated in the house during the year, symbolising destruction of evil. Elders of the family bless younger people by putting Bhogi pandlu (jujube) on their heads.