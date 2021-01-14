Nation Other News 14 Jan 2021 Bonfire on Bhogi of ...
Nation, In Other News

Bonfire on Bhogi of state’s tax hike GOs, central farm laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2021, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2021, 2:21 am IST
APUCF leaders felt Sankranti has turned bleak after huge taxes had been imposed on people, who are suffering due to Corona crisis
Women in large numbers led by Mahila Aikya Vedika convener Sunkara Padmasree burnt copies of new agriculture laws in the Bhogi bonfire at Benz Circle in Vijayawada. — DC Image
 Women in large numbers led by Mahila Aikya Vedika convener Sunkara Padmasree burnt copies of new agriculture laws in the Bhogi bonfire at Benz Circle in Vijayawada. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum (APUCF) made a Bhogi bonfire of AP government’s GOs increasing property taxes as well as the three agricultural laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the centre.

Protesting APUCF leaders felt this Sankranti has turned bleak after huge taxes had been imposed on people, who have already been suffering due to severe financial crises in the wake of lockdown because of Coronavirus pandemic.

 

Leaders of APUCF, CITU, farmers’ organisations and women’s associations led by APUCF convener Ch. Babu Rao gathered at Besant Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday and burnt the copies of GOs in the Bhogi bonfire.

At a separate programme, women in large numbers led by Mahila Aikya Vedika convener Sunkara Padmasree burnt copies of new agriculture laws in the Bhogi bonfire at Benz Circle in Vijayawada. Padmasree regretted that the BJP-led government at the centre has turned a deaf ear to protestations of farmers. The party is instead bent on helping corporate companies. She stated that women will continue their protests on Sankranti and Kanuma days too demanding cancellation of black agriculture laws.

 

Welcoming the stay order of Supreme Court on new agriculture laws, Babu Rao regretted that the committee appointed by SC to conduct talks with farmers comprised only those who are supporters of the new agricultural laws. He said both ruling YSR Congress and opposition Telugu Desam are supporting the new agriculture laws. He wanted both parties to withdraw their support to the black laws or face the wrath of farmers in the state.

...
Tags: gos increasing property tax farm laws dumped in bhogi bonfire andhra pradesh, bhogi bonfire, andhra pradesh urban citizens forum, mahila aikya vedika, goverment helping corporates, hike in property tax andhra pradesh, agriculture laws


Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court had in its 2018 judgment said Section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees of dignity, liberty, privacy and sexual autonomy that are intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Centre moves Supreme Court to keep adultery as a crime in the armed forces

The CCS approved the procurement of 73 Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crores, along with the design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crores. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Centre clears purchase of 83 Tejas Mk-1A for Indian Air Force

Bharat Biotech delivered 20,000 doses to Telangana state, sending the supplies to the state vaccine store at Koti here. Wednesday’s deliveries were made to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo)

Bharat Biotech airlifts vaccine to 11 cities

According to health department officials, on day one of the vaccination drive, each centre will inoculate 30 persons with their first dose. The number of people receiving the vaccine will increase with each day. (Representational DC Photo)

Sanitation workers to get first Covid shot in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India to use electoral data for jab

Among the target groups to receive the vaccine are those older than 50 years, and this is where the electoral rolls, with their nearly comprehensive data pertaining to individuals — names, addresses, and their age — will become all-important (Representational Image: AFP)

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

CBSE exams from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15

Schools have been allowed to conduct the practical examinations on their own for both classes from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the theory papers (Representational Image:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham