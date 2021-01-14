Bonfire on Bhogi of state’s tax hike GOs, central farm laws

Women in large numbers led by Mahila Aikya Vedika convener Sunkara Padmasree burnt copies of new agriculture laws in the Bhogi bonfire at Benz Circle in Vijayawada. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum (APUCF) made a Bhogi bonfire of AP government’s GOs increasing property taxes as well as the three agricultural laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the centre.

Protesting APUCF leaders felt this Sankranti has turned bleak after huge taxes had been imposed on people, who have already been suffering due to severe financial crises in the wake of lockdown because of Coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders of APUCF, CITU, farmers’ organisations and women’s associations led by APUCF convener Ch. Babu Rao gathered at Besant Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday and burnt the copies of GOs in the Bhogi bonfire.

At a separate programme, women in large numbers led by Mahila Aikya Vedika convener Sunkara Padmasree burnt copies of new agriculture laws in the Bhogi bonfire at Benz Circle in Vijayawada. Padmasree regretted that the BJP-led government at the centre has turned a deaf ear to protestations of farmers. The party is instead bent on helping corporate companies. She stated that women will continue their protests on Sankranti and Kanuma days too demanding cancellation of black agriculture laws.

Welcoming the stay order of Supreme Court on new agriculture laws, Babu Rao regretted that the committee appointed by SC to conduct talks with farmers comprised only those who are supporters of the new agricultural laws. He said both ruling YSR Congress and opposition Telugu Desam are supporting the new agriculture laws. He wanted both parties to withdraw their support to the black laws or face the wrath of farmers in the state.