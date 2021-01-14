Nation’s first paramotor centre in Mahbubnagar

MAHBUBNAGAR: The first-ever air show here got off to a flying start on Wednesday as tourism minister V. Sreenivas Goud announced that India's first aero sports para-motor adventure training centre would be set up in the district.

The geography of the district is suitable for flying activities as it has several water bodies, plains and hillocks and helps in safe navigation, he said.

The five-day Air Show and National Paramotor Championship with participation from 10 states attracted 1,500 spectators, a large number of them children, excitedly watching the events. All roads led to the district sports complex, venue of the air show.

The winners would represent India at the Thailand international event, collector S. Venkat Rao said. This event has put Mahbubnagar on international map, he said.

"I was thrilled," said a 12-year-old girl from Jadcherla who came along with her brother and parents to watch the event. “Mahabubnagar is transforming,” echoed another. This would keep the district in a different league, said another spectator.