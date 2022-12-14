Stadium stampede: Evidence points to HCA's negligence

Astonishingly, cases are still being investigated, months after Azharuddin and other HCA officials were booked in connection with the sale of tickets, according to sources. (File photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin has disregarded the summons of the police on the stampede at the Gymkhana ground in September, and not appeared for questioning.

Following complaints from cricket fans who were injured in the stampede, the Begumpet police booked four cases against Azharuddin and other members of the HCA for allegedly black-marketing tickets, causing the stampede, and failing to provide facilities to fans at the Gymkhana ground, the venue for the sale of tickets for the September 25 India versus Australia cricket match in Hyderabad.

Police issued notices to the HCA office-bearers, holding them responsible for the stampede and also for failing to obtain the necessary permissions from the police for organising the sale of tickets.

According to sources, the former cricketer failed to appear before the police for questioning more than three months after the cases were filed against him, in what is seen as a display of belligerence.

Police have gathered evidence from CCTV cameras as well as video clips recorded by several people at the scene, proving that the HCA's negligence caused the stampede. However, investigations revealed that Azharuddin and other HCA office bearers did not appear before the investigators.

Police have taken statements from fans and police officers who were injured in the September 22 stampede. The fans had gathered at the Gymkhana ground to purchase tickets for the match, which was taking place in the city for the first time in three years.

During the investigation, police discovered that the HCA officials, including Azharuddin, had disregarded all precautionary measures and safety protocols when selling tickets, managing the crowd, and providing basic amenities to the fans gathered there.

Police have asked the HCA to provide information on the number of tickets made available for sale and the number of tickets sold, as well as information on the tickets distributed under various categories.