  
Sports Cricket 13 Dec 2022 Stadium stampede: Ev ...
Sports, Cricket

Stadium stampede: Evidence points to HCA's negligence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Astonishingly, cases are still being investigated, months after Azharuddin and other HCA officials were booked in connection with the sale of tickets, according to sources. (File photo: AP)
 Astonishingly, cases are still being investigated, months after Azharuddin and other HCA officials were booked in connection with the sale of tickets, according to sources. (File photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin has disregarded the summons of the police on the stampede at the Gymkhana ground in September, and not appeared for questioning.

Following complaints from cricket fans who were injured in the stampede, the Begumpet police booked four cases against Azharuddin and other members of the HCA for allegedly black-marketing tickets, causing the stampede, and failing to provide facilities to fans at the Gymkhana ground, the venue for the sale of tickets for the September 25 India versus Australia cricket match in Hyderabad.

Police issued notices to the HCA office-bearers, holding them responsible for the stampede and also for failing to obtain the necessary permissions from the police for organising the sale of tickets. 

According to sources, the former cricketer failed to appear before the police for questioning more than three months after the cases were filed against him, in what is seen as a display of belligerence.

Police have gathered evidence from CCTV cameras as well as video clips recorded by several people at the scene, proving that the HCA's negligence caused the stampede. However, investigations revealed that Azharuddin and other HCA office bearers did not appear before the investigators.

Astonishingly, the cases are still being investigated, months after Azharuddin and other HCA officials were booked in connection with the sale of tickets, according to sources.

Police have taken statements from fans and police officers who were injured in the September 22 stampede. The fans had gathered at the Gymkhana ground to purchase tickets for the match, which was taking place in the city for the first time in three years.

During the investigation, police discovered that the HCA officials, including Azharuddin, had disregarded all precautionary measures and safety protocols when selling tickets, managing the crowd, and providing basic amenities to the fans gathered there.

Police have asked the HCA to provide information on the number of tickets made available for sale and the number of tickets sold, as well as information on the tickets distributed under various categories.

...
Tags: telangana news, hyderabad cricket association (hca), hyderabad cricket association (hca) president, mohammad azharuddin, gymkhana stampede, gymkhana ground, hyderabad news, australia cricket, india australia cricket match, sale of tickets, cctv cameras, video clip, hca
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Sports

Members of Hyderabad cricket association special general meeting at uppal stadium discussion on Hyderabad cricket association elections on Sunday.(Photo: DC)

Big fight: Azhar allegedly locked out club representatives from Uppal stadium

Racers take to the track in Indian Racing league on Saturday.Spectators who came to watch the race were upset with the poor facilities. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

IRL: No race, and whole lot of pain

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Md Azharuddin. (DC Image)

HCA plans decisive move to end Azhar role: special general meeting today

PT Usha was declared elected unopposed for the top post in the polls. (Photo: PTI)

PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Indians to remain away from overseas leagues, says IPL chairman Arun Dhumal

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal (Twitter)

Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in first ODI

Bangladesh's Mahidy Hassan Miraz celebrates after his teams's victory in the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 4, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

India set England 169 to win in second semifinal

India's Virat Kohli (L) reacts during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. (Photo: AFP)

Indian batsmen at T20 World Cup not bothered by pace, says coach

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour expressed confidence in his side's ability to navigate the Perth track that has provided pace and bounce aplenty in the World Cup so far. (Photo: AP)

New Zealand-Afghanistan T20 World Cup clash washed out

A screen shows the cancellation of the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Afghanistan due to rain in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo: AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->