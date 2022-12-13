  
Floods cut off road access in Pennar riverbed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
A house collapsed partially due to heavy rainfall in Bandaru colony in Tirupati on Monday evening. (DC)
Anantapur: In view of the heavy flows in Pennar river due to cyclone impact, road access was snapped between Jammalamadugu and Muddanur in YSR district. The R&B authorities removed the approach road for about 15ft closer to the Pennar river bed following heavy floods after water was released from Mylavaram dam.

As the bridge across Pennar river was not in good shape, an approach road was formed as part of the formation of a temporary approach road from the river bed.

With heavy flows of 6000 cusecs from Mylavaram dam into Pennar river, the approach road got damaged and the authorities had cut approach road about 15 ft long and road access was closed between the two towns and also towards Anantapur district.

The approach road was washed away thrice during the past one year due to continuous flow in the Pennar river after two decades.

In Gandikota reservoir, water storage was maintained at 26.35tmc-ft and 5.8tmc-ft in Mylavaram dam.

The YSR and Annamayya district collectorates sounded an alert at the Pennar river bed area over possible inundation of colonies and habitations. The rivers Pennar and Chitravati along with their sub rivers were flooded in Anantapur and Kadapa areas.

The cyclone was causing adverse impact on outstanding crops in the region. As a result, the prices fell down in the wholesale and retail markets. Banana farmers incurred huge losses in YSR, Annamayya and Anantapur districts after the banana orchards got destroyed at the peak stage of harvesting.

The YSRC regional coordinator and Anantapur incharge minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy held a video conference with the collectors of Rayalaseema from Anantapur on Monday. The minister asked the collectors to prepare proposals and submit reports on crop damage and also on the roads and culverts damaged due to cyclone impact in the region.

