  
Nation Other News 13 Dec 2022 Fight cocks ready fo ...
Nation, In Other News

Fight cocks ready for sale in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Dec 13, 2022, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 1:21 pm IST
Cocks were on exhibit and opened for sale on Monday in the sandy market, which is the nerve-centre when it comes to availability of prized cocks and hens. (DC)
 Cocks were on exhibit and opened for sale on Monday in the sandy market, which is the nerve-centre when it comes to availability of prized cocks and hens. (DC)

Kakinada: Even as there is over a month for commencement of the Sankranti festivities, those who rear prized cocks have readied them for sale. Cocks were on exhibit and opened for sale on Monday in the sandy market, which is the nerve-centre when it comes to availability of prized cocks and hens.

On display are around 20 varieties of fighting roosters, including kaaki dega, dega, benaki, kaaki nemali, setu and pacha. Ironically, most of these breeds are used in cockfights, despite the ‘sport’ being banned in the state. In order to ensure that they fetch a good price, the breeders take year-long care and feed them nutritious food. This is to ensure their robustness that will come in handy during the famed and hugely popular cockfights.

Gokavaram sandy market wore a festive look right from Monday morning with different breeds brought from Narsipatnam, Bhimavaram, Paderu, Bobbili, Muramalla, Maredumilli, Addateegala and other places, on show.

Although the birds normally command prices in the `7,000 to `25,000 range, Monday saw the highest bid going for `15,000 while the day’s lowest price was `6,500.

Meanwhile, those who buy the bird of their choice take particular care till D-Day by feeding nutritious food and make them battle-ready.

“We feed grains, gantlu, ragi, badam, pista, dry khajur, among others. In the coming one month, mutton should be fed along with other items to prepare them ahead of the ‘fights’ in which there are heavy stakes’’ said Dandi Rama Rao, who rears prized cocks.

Agreeing that rearing 'fighter' roosters is a costly proposition, many of them said that the healthy looking and well-bred breeds are preferred by the buyers.

Unfortunately, many of those rear and breed prized cocks to cash in on the seasonal jackpot, suffered a jolt this year. A yet to be identified virus has attacked cocks and many of them died causing severe financial losses to the breeders. According to them, although such virus attacks were reported earlier, many birds recovered after getting appropriate treatment. This year, some cocks died a day after a virus attack.

...
Tags: kakinada news, sankranthi festival, cock fight, cocks and hens, command prices for cocks, banned sport
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Youth make up 80 percent of the population in Hyderabad, major decisions are made by selected few who either are nearing retirement or are senior citizens.(Representapional image:PTI)

FIFA World Cup a grim experience for Hyderabad city fans

An old man offers blessings to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after receiving pension. (File Image/By Arrangement)

CM Jagan increases social security pension as per poll promise

Digital technology will be used to carve out the statue. (Representational Image)

Indigenous tech to carve Mantralayam statue

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines to passengers amid congestion



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Muslim marriages are not excluded from Pocso Act, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Another cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area (remnant of the cyclonic storm Mandous) over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala has become less marked. (File Photo: DC)

5-yr-old girl becomes first confirmed Zika virus case in Karnataka

Zika virus (Photo: ANI)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)

Mandous wreaks havoc; 1 dead, 7 missing, 17 livestock lost in AP

High tidal waves lash the Kakinada-Uppada coast under the impact of cyclone Mandous on Saturday. (Photo: By arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->