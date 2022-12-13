Fight cocks ready for sale in Andhra Pradesh

Cocks were on exhibit and opened for sale on Monday in the sandy market, which is the nerve-centre when it comes to availability of prized cocks and hens. (DC)

Kakinada: Even as there is over a month for commencement of the Sankranti festivities, those who rear prized cocks have readied them for sale. Cocks were on exhibit and opened for sale on Monday in the sandy market, which is the nerve-centre when it comes to availability of prized cocks and hens.

On display are around 20 varieties of fighting roosters, including kaaki dega, dega, benaki, kaaki nemali, setu and pacha. Ironically, most of these breeds are used in cockfights, despite the ‘sport’ being banned in the state. In order to ensure that they fetch a good price, the breeders take year-long care and feed them nutritious food. This is to ensure their robustness that will come in handy during the famed and hugely popular cockfights.

Gokavaram sandy market wore a festive look right from Monday morning with different breeds brought from Narsipatnam, Bhimavaram, Paderu, Bobbili, Muramalla, Maredumilli, Addateegala and other places, on show.

Although the birds normally command prices in the `7,000 to `25,000 range, Monday saw the highest bid going for `15,000 while the day’s lowest price was `6,500.

Meanwhile, those who buy the bird of their choice take particular care till D-Day by feeding nutritious food and make them battle-ready.

“We feed grains, gantlu, ragi, badam, pista, dry khajur, among others. In the coming one month, mutton should be fed along with other items to prepare them ahead of the ‘fights’ in which there are heavy stakes’’ said Dandi Rama Rao, who rears prized cocks.

Agreeing that rearing 'fighter' roosters is a costly proposition, many of them said that the healthy looking and well-bred breeds are preferred by the buyers.

Unfortunately, many of those rear and breed prized cocks to cash in on the seasonal jackpot, suffered a jolt this year. A yet to be identified virus has attacked cocks and many of them died causing severe financial losses to the breeders. According to them, although such virus attacks were reported earlier, many birds recovered after getting appropriate treatment. This year, some cocks died a day after a virus attack.