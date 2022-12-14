  
Nation Other News 13 Dec 2022 Arrive early, carry ...
Nation, In Other News

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines to passengers amid congestion

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:33 am IST
The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)

NEW DELHI: With passengers continuing to experience long waiting hours at Delhi and other airports, airlines have asked them to reach early, do web check-in and carry only one piece of hand baggage for faster movement.

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.

In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has been witnessing long queues and crowds amid rising air traffic.

Authorities have put in place an action plan, including reducing the number of flights during peak hours, to deal with the situation. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also inspected the arrangements at the airport here on Monday.

Amid congestion, Vistara is asking its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to domestic as well as international flights.

Delhi airport is experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual, as per the advisory tweeted by IndiGo.

“Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 01 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check. Please ensure that you complete your web check-in for added convenience,” it said.

Citing high footfalls at airport terminals, SpiceJet has issued an
advisory to passengers asking them to reach early and carry not more
than one hand baggage of up to 7 kilograms only.

About Delhi airport, the carrier said due to high footfalls, check-in and boarding is expected to take much longer than usual.

Regarding Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has advised passengers for domestic flights to reach “2.5 hours prior to flight departure time and 3.5 hours prior for international travel”.

Passengers have also been asked to complete web check-in and keep oarding pass along with identification proof in hand for faster and seamless experience.

On Tuesday too, many passengers took to social media to complain about
chaos and long waiting hours at the Delhi airport.

...
Tags: indigo airlines, vistara airlines, indira gandhi international (igi) airport, airports crowded
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


