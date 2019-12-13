Cheats pose as UK citizens, dupe man of Rs 2 lakh

In order to get her released, she asked him to deposit money in a bank account in various amounts, all of which added to `2.14 lakh,” said a police official.

Hyderabad: A city-based businessman was duped of `2.14 lakh by two fraudsters posing as a UK citizen and a customs official. According to the complainant, he received a friend request from a profile named Alex Rose Anderson, from Manchester, UK, and exchanged phone numbers. On December 9, he received a call from a woman who claimed she was a customs official.

“She told the complainant that his friend Alex Rose Anderson had been detained at Mumbai airport with foreign currency. In order to get her released, she asked him to deposit money in a bank account in various amounts, all of which added to `2.14 lakh,” said a police official.