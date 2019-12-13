Nation Other News 13 Dec 2019 Cheats pose as UK ci ...
Cheats pose as UK citizens, dupe man of Rs 2 lakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Dec 13, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 2:33 am IST
On December 9, he received a call from a woman who claimed she was a customs official.
In order to get her released, she asked him to deposit money in a bank account in various amounts, all of which added to `2.14 lakh,” said a police official.
 In order to get her released, she asked him to deposit money in a bank account in various amounts, all of which added to `2.14 lakh," said a police official.

Hyderabad: A city-based businessman was duped of `2.14 lakh by two fraudsters posing as a UK citizen and a customs official. According to the complainant, he received a friend request from a profile named Alex Rose Anderson, from Manchester, UK, and exchanged phone numbers. On December 9, he received a call from a woman who claimed she was a customs official.

“She told the complainant that his friend  Alex Rose Anderson had been detained at Mumbai airport with foreign currency. In order to get her released, she asked him to deposit money in a bank account in various amounts, all of which added to `2.14 lakh,” said a police official.

 

