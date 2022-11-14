Heavy rains in store for Rayalaseema, mercury dips across rain-hit state

Low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 16. (PTI Photo)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: South-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are set for a spell of heavy to very heavy rains from November 17, due to the influence of a low-pressure area that is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 16.

Other parts of the state, meanwhile, recorded moderate to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with temperatures dipping sharply.

Kavali received 49 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, during which the maximum temperature fell by 6.5 degrees Celsius, recording 24.6 degrees on Sunday.

Nellore received 50 mm of rainfall in the same period, recording a maximum temperature of 26.4ºCelsius, which was a dip of 3.8ºC from the previous day.

Other parts of the state, including Lambasingi, Minumuluru, Chintapalli and Araku Valley in the ASR district recorded a mercury dip of 10 degrees Celsius.

With regard to the expected low-pressure area, IMD officials said that the trough runs from a cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea, off the Kerala coast, to the southwest Bay of Bengal, between 1.5 kilometres and 3.1 kilometres above the mean sea level.