CM Jagan cancels programmes due to pain in leg

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday underwent medical tests at the Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli as the recent injury and sprain on the leg continued to give him pain. Doctors conducted tests and performed general checks and scanning.

All the programmes of the CM including a review on the education department were cancelled on Friday.

The chief minister arrived at the hospital at 9:45 am and returned to the camp office after the tests. The CM office said he was participating in daily activities with a sprained ankle for the past few days and went to the Manipal Hospital when the pain got worse.

Jagan suffered the leg injury in September that forced him to abstain from a recent meeting of the CMs of the Naxal-affected states called by Union home minister Amit Shah.

On September 24, the CM started regular exercise at his home and it was then that there was a sprain and the leg got swollen. Doctors treated him. After over six weeks, he went to Manipal Hospital for a detailed diagnosis.