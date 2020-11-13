The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 13 Nov 2020 Nervous, unformed qu ...
Nation, In Other News

Nervous, unformed quality: What Obama's memoir says about Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appears to find mention in the memoir
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(L) with former US president Barack Obama. (Twitter)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(L) with former US president Barack Obama. (Twitter)

New York: Former US president Barack Obama says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a "nervous, unformed quality" about him like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to "master the subject."

The New York Times reviewed Obama's memoir 'A Promised Land', in which among other issues, the first Black American President has talked about political leaders from around the world.

 

On Gandhi, Obama says he has "a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," according to The New York Times review.

Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appears to find mention in the memoir.

The NYT review said in the memoir "we are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi."

 

Former US Secretary of Defence Bob Gates and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh both come across as having a kind of impassive integrity, the review states.

It added that Russian President Vladimir Putin reminds Obama of the tough, street-smart ward bosses who used to run the Chicago machine.

"Physically, he was unremarkable," Obama writes of Putin.

The 768-page memoir, expected to hit the stands on November 17, chronicles Obama's childhood and political rise, before diving deeply into his historic 2008 campaign and first four years in office.

 

Obama was the first African-American president of the United States. He visited India twice as the US President - in 2010 and 2015.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, obama memoir, sonia gandhi, a promised land
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy reiterates Centre’s support to farmers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Twitter says Amit Shah's account was temporarily locked due to 'inadvertent error'

Yamuna River (PTI)

Frothing in Yamuna: DPCC seals two polluting units, orders closure of 15 others

The order stated that these directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to November 26. (PTI)

J&K: Only 2G mobile Internet service available in 18 out of 20 districts till Nov 26



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Final, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 60 Final, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nizam's grandson wants Centre to help him fight for his share of funds

7th Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan

Odisha School Team Selected For NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Odisha School Team Selected For NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Central government allows universities to reopen

The UGC said the guidelines may be adopted by the institutions as per local conditions and directives of the government authorities.

PM Modi renames Shipping Ministry to 'Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha connecting South Gujarat with Saurashtra via the sea, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham