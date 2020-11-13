Covishield vaccine being tested at 15 centres in India

Hyderabad: The phase 3 trials of Covishield vaccine are being carried out on 1,600 participants at 15 centres in India. The vaccine is being developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Development of Covishield started at SII Pune Laboratory with a master seed from Oxford University / Astra Zeneca. ICMR has funded clinical trial sites in India while SII is taking care of other expenses being incurred on development of the vaccine. Phase 3 clinical trials will provide data on safety and efficacy of Covishield vaccine. Testing on different populations in the country allows for a better understanding of how the vaccine works on various segments of people in varied regions.

Covishield, made in the United Kingdom, is also being tested in trials being carried out within the UK, Brazil, South Africa and USA. Results of the trials have been positive, says SII, expressing confidence that the vaccine will turn out to be a realistic solution for the deadly pandemic. Evaluation of data by scientists across the world shows Covishield is by far the most advanced vaccine.

SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from DCGI. The company, with help from ICMR, is working towards making the vaccine available to people in India at the earliest.

ICMR director general Dr. Balram Bhargava observed, “At present, India is playing a prominent role in developing and manufacturing the vaccine globally. Buoyed by latest technology and well-equipped facilities, SII has continually proven its research and manufacturing prowess. Our partnership and expertise will bolster India’s fight against the global pandemic,” he stated.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla says their institute and ICMR coming together testifies the importance of public-private institutes coming together for scaling up efforts to contain the spread of virus.