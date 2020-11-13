The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2020 Covishield vaccine b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covishield vaccine being tested at 15 centres in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Nov 13, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2020, 3:26 pm IST
Evaluation of data by scientists across the world shows Covishield is by far the most advanced vaccine
Covishield vaccine is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India to prevent the spread of Covid-19
 Covishield vaccine is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Hyderabad: The phase 3 trials of Covishield vaccine are being carried out on 1,600 participants at 15 centres in India. The vaccine is being developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Development of Covishield started at SII Pune Laboratory with a master seed from Oxford University / Astra Zeneca. ICMR has funded clinical trial sites in India while SII is taking care of other expenses being incurred on development of the vaccine. Phase 3 clinical trials will provide data on safety and efficacy of Covishield vaccine. Testing on different populations in the country allows for a better understanding of how the vaccine works on various segments of people in varied regions.

 

Covishield, made in the United Kingdom, is also being tested in trials being carried out within the UK, Brazil, South Africa and USA. Results of the trials have been positive, says SII, expressing confidence that the vaccine will turn out to be a realistic solution for the deadly pandemic. Evaluation of data by scientists across the world shows Covishield is by far the most advanced vaccine.
SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from DCGI. The company, with help from ICMR, is working towards making the vaccine available to people in India at the earliest.

 

ICMR director general Dr. Balram Bhargava observed, “At present, India is playing a prominent role in developing and manufacturing the vaccine globally. Buoyed by latest technology and well-equipped facilities, SII has continually proven its research and manufacturing prowess. Our partnership and expertise will bolster India’s fight against the global pandemic,” he stated.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla says their institute and ICMR coming together testifies the importance of public-private institutes coming together for scaling up efforts to contain the spread of virus.

 

...
Tags: sii ceo adar poonawalla, sii covid vaccine, sii icmr covishield vaccine, covishield vaccine trials
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

CPIM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down as CPM Kerala state secretary

In the first phase, the Andhra Pradesh government released a financial assistance worth Rs 18,750 each to 21,00,189 beneficiaries, which comes to a total of Rs 3,937.90 crore.

YSR Cheyutha: 2.72 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 510 crore

The family members of the journalist, Suraj Pande, have also alleged that he was killed and his body thrown on the railway track in Sadar Kotwali area Thursday evening.

Journalist found dead on railway track in UP's Unnao, FIR against police officer

File photo of doctors demanding shifting the Osmania General Hospital to a new building

Concrete comes crashing down in Osmania General Hospital new building



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Final, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 60 Final, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (via AP)

China's Global Times calls media reports of 'border disengagement plan' inaccurate

Representational image

PM Modi unveils life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in Left citadel JNU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering after virtually unveiling the statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami

Indian, Chinese armies call 8th round of military talks candid and constructive

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham