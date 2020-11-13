The Indian Premier League 2020

Concrete comes crashing down in Osmania General Hospital new building

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Nov 13, 2020, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
The debris from roof came crashing in the assistant professor's room, along with a square piece of wood
File photo of doctors demanding shifting the Osmania General Hospital to a new building
HYDERABAD: Concrete, false ceiling, and cement flakes came crashing down in the room of an assistant professor of out-patient department in the new building of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at 3.40 p.m. on Thursday.

She was alone in the room and sitting at her desk. There was no one else with her. The debris from roof came crashing near the bed, along with a square piece of wood. The assistant professor ran out of the room and alerted the administrative department. Photographs have been taken to report the matter to the superintendent and the government.

 

The problem of false ceiling falling had been occurring more in the heritage building, following which the government closed that building. But the same thing has now started in the new building. The out-patient department in the building has also facing the same problem earlier.

Three months ago cement flakes had come crashing down in the doctors’ toilet in the new building. In all such instances, no one has been hurt so far.
Administrative authorities at the OGH said they have forwarded a report to the government in this regard.

Tags: osmania general hospital new building, cement flakes osmania general hospital new building, osmania general hospital heritage building cement roof, osmania general hospital telangana new building
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


