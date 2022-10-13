  
Nation Other News 13 Oct 2022 TRS leaders milking ...
Nation, In Other News

TRS leaders milking social media to entice voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Oct 13, 2022, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2022, 12:06 pm IST
TRS leaders, MLAs, and MPs have suddenly become active on social media after getting instructions from the party's high command. (DC file image)
ADILABAD: TRS leaders, MLAs, and MPs have suddenly become active on social media after getting instructions from the party's high command.

Surprisingly many of them have created their accounts on social media, especially on Twitter, and started postings and tweets in favour of their party while also targeting the BJP and the Congress on the eve of the Munugode byelection. Notably, many of these leaders are deeply into the Munugode election campaign.

Some of the MLAs engaged their own social media team with experts to publicise the party’s programmes, schemes and achievements in various fields at the national level. Several TRS MLAs opened their accounts on Twitter. TRS leaders are creating mandal-wise groups with people and party sympathisers on Whatsapp.

Asifabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi created her official account on Twitter a few days ago and started posting tweets about her visits to the villages and about the government programmes.

She has engaged a team of experts to handle social media for her.

TRS senior leaders including MLAs have been asked by the leadership to be active on social media and further popularise the government welfare schemes and development works in their respective assembly segments. The MLAs and others are creating special pages on social media and launching youtube channels for their own campaigning and to strengthen the party.

Kova Laxmi tweeted about the Munugode election and urged the people to vote for the TRS candidate. She wrote about the “skyrocketing” prices of petrol and diesel under the BJP rule. She re-tweeted many posts of IT minister KT Rama Rao critical of the opposition parties.

Asifabad Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Kanaka Yadav Rao said almost all families even in interior areas were having smartphones these days and even the middle-aged are active on social media.

TRS party social media wing is giving training to active party workers especially youth in handling social media accounts and spreading the party’s messages to the people. The wing forms the mandal, divisional and district-level social media committees to reach out to the masses.

Meanwhile, the BJP conducted a training recently for party activists and youths in Adilabad. Social media conveners of the party from Hyderabad said social media would play a key role in the next elections.

Tags: asifabad, adilabad, telangana news, bjp social media
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


