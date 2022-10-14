  
Rs 1,120 crore released for Nadu-Nedu in schools this fiscal, says Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 14, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2022, 6:00 am IST
Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said asked officials to improve the quality of food being provided to students under the Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday that a total of Rs 1120 crore was released for rejuvenation of schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme this fiscal.

 During a review meeting of the Education Department , the CM asked education officials to take swift action on reports emanating from village secretariats about various issues related to the running of schools. He said they should improve the quality of food being provided to students under the Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme.

 The Chief Minister called for quick steps to provide Byjus e-content in relation to the text books of classes 4 to 10 in addition to uploading it on tabs that are being provided to students.

 He said that out of a total of 5,18,740 tabs intended to be supplied to the students of 8th class and teachers, 1.5 lakh tabs have already arrived for distribution. They should be ready for uploading the content. He underlined the need to provide content in the shape of hard copies.

Jagan said that in view of the digitisation of classrooms, broadband facilities must be provided to all schools. While agreeing to enhance the cloth size of school uniforms, he said the stitching charges will be increased from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per pair.

 Explaining the extent of facilities being provided in schools under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu, officials told the CM that Rs 1120 crore has been released so far this fiscal. The department would distribute the Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits by April next for the academic year 2023-24. Officials said they are calling tenders to take up works under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

 Jagan lamented that a section of the media has been politicising government decisions “though we are trying to bring revolutionary changes in the education, medical and agriculture sectors.” Officials must overcome such hurdles in the implementation of the schemes, he said.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, school education special CS B. Rajasekhar, school education commissioner S Suresh Kumar, intermediate education commissioner Seshagiribabu, state assistant project director Srinivasulu, school education adviser A Murali, Nadu-Nedu programme director Manohar Reddy and SCERT director Pratap Reddy were among those present.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


