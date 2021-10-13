Uttam Kumar Reddy greets new Air Chief Marshal, an old pal

Capt. Reddy (retd) shared old and photographs of his with the Air Chief Marshal. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: TPCC former president and Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former Indian Air Force officer, expressed his best wishes to the new Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Chaudhary, who was his classmate on Tuesday.

"Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary is my classmate, my NDA coursemate and fellow fighter pilot on the MiG-21s and MiG-23s in forward air bases, defending the country's borders,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a Tweet.

"I am sure that under Vivek Chaudhary’s leadership the IAF will 'touch the sky with glory'", Capt. Reddy (retd) said, referring to the motto of the Indian Air Force, ‘Nabhah Sparsham Diptam’.

Capt. Reddy (retd) shared old and photographs of his with the Air Chief Marshal.

Deccan Chronicle had carried a report on October 1, New IAF chief was city school studentm mentioning that the new IAF chief and Capt. Uttam Kumar Reddy (retd) were students and classmates in the BHEL Higher Secondary School at Ramachandrapuram