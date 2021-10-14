Heavy rains saved Hussainsagar from pollution: PCB

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) found out that dissolved oxygen (DO) levels at all Ganesh immersion locations showed a decreasing trend this time around. The water quality of Hussainsagar lake was monitored at three different periods – namely, before, during and after immersion of idols. The water quality was monitored at NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park, PV Marg, Lepakshi Handicrafts and near Buddha statue from September 8 to September 28. Total dissolved solids (TDS) showed an increasing trend during idol immersion, especially at PV Marg. The TDS increased drastically during the period of immersion.

DO was restored to normalcy after immersion. Heavy metals were below detectable limits either before, during or after immersion of idols. According to available data, all these happened due to heavy to very heavy rainfall received between September 7 to September 29 that coincided with the period of Ganesh festival.

Due to heavy rainfall, Hussainsagar lake received stormwater from all parts of the city. This resulted in dilution and flooding of waters, thereby restoring the lake condition to the normal state.